In the early hours of Wednesday 14 May, activists from Palestine Action targeted Edwards Accountants in Birmingham, and JP Morgan at Victoria Embankment in London. The action drew attention to the two companies dripping in complicity with Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Activists covered both firms were covered in red paint. The dripping paint splatters were symbolic of the companies’ bloodstained complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide:

They also completely shattered the front glass doors of JP Morgan:

Activists sprayed messages to Edwards Accountants across its walls:

Financiers and accountants complicit in genocide

Both firms directly enable the operations of Israel’s biggest weapons producer, Elbit Systems. Edwards Accountants are the listed accountants for Elbit Systems UK and its subsidiaries. Meanwhile, JP Morgan hold Elbit shares worth over $22m.

On 12 May, financial reports showed JP Morgan had reduced their investment in Elbit Systems by over 53%. However, they still remain a major investor in the company which is a major supplier of weapons for the Israeli military, which is committing genocide in Gaza.

Elbit supplies over 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land based equipment, as well as missiles, bullets, targeting gear, digital warfare and surveillance technology. The Israeli weapons maker also market their weaponry as “battle-tested” on Palestinians, as they are first developed during attacks on Gaza.

Commenting on both actions, a Palestine Action spokesperson said:

Palestine Action is committed to the liberation of the Palestinian people. As part of our commitment, it is crucial to disable the operations of Elbit Systems, which involves targeting all those who profit from and enable the Israeli weapons maker. Our actions will cease against JP Morgan and Edwards Accountants once they end their ties to Elbit Systems.

