Two disabled campaigners have challenged the proposed Assisted Suicide Bill, arguing it undermines disabled people’s rights under a UN Convention amid concerns over social care cuts and inadequate legislative engagement. They have reported the bill to the UN – just as it comes back to parliament to be debated once more.

Assisted Suicide Bill reported to the UN

A Cambridge woman, Nicki Myers, has joined forces with fellow advocate Nicola Waters to challenge the proposed Assisted Suicide Bill in Westminster, arguing that it grossly undermines the rights of disabled people as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Disabled People (UNCRPD).

This legal complaint, made to the UNCRPD, has garnered backing from several influential disability rights organisations, including Disability Rights UK, highlighting a growing discontent amongst those who feel their voices are not being heard in this crucial debate.

Myers, who has been living with pulmonary fibrosis—a condition that confines her largely to her bed—emphasised her commitment to life and the importance of quality support services, stating:

I was motivated to be a complainant in this case because I believe the way this legislation has been introduced… has meant the voices of people in my position have been ignored.

Her perspective is critical, especially given the current climate of cuts to social security, fuel allowances, and health services, which she argues makes it entirely inappropriate to present assisted suicide as a viable option.

Waters, facing her own battle with Motor Neurone Disease, expressed similar concerns, pointing out that the Bill seems to favour offering assisted suicide over essential care and treatment that could significantly enhance the quality of life for people in her situation:

This Bill will see those of us who live with terminal illness being offered suicide rather than the care and treatments we need to live.

At best, shortcomings

The complaint lays bare the vicious nature of the legislative process thus far, including a lack of accessible information and insufficient engagement with organisations run by and for disabled people. As Cambridgeshire Live reported, the complaint to the UNCRPD:

Contains multiple arguments, including a claim there has been a lack of pre-legislative consultation or scrutiny; the Bill has been rushed; a failure to publish accessible formats of the Bill and related material; a failure to recognise the importance of engaging with organisations run and controlled by deaf and disabled people; and inadequate arrangements for hearing from these groups at committee stage.

Critics of the Bill, like Liz Carr—a prominent actress and disability rights campaigner—have also condemned how disabled voices have been sidelined in the legislative process. Carr commented on the need for genuine engagement, noting:

It is shocking… that the voices of disabled people’s organisations have not been adequately heard so far.

She urged that the committee stage should have allowed for broader representation and more time for meaningful input from affected groups, particularly given that the Assisted Suicide Bill profoundly impacts those defined as disabled under the Equality Act.

Cautionary examples from Canada

Recent discussions surrounding similar Assisted Suicide Bills in countries like Canada serve as cautionary tales – with the UNCRPD slamming the laws there.

Carr has pointed out how laws initially intended to assist terminally ill individuals have since expanded disproportionately, allowing those with chronic, non-life-threatening conditions access to assisted death. This has ignited fears that the UK could follow a similar path if adequate protections are not firmly established.

Furthermore, MP Marie Tidball has highlighted the critical need for advocacy rights to be woven into the fabric of the Assisted Suicide Bill. She noted that individuals with learning disabilities must be equipped to engage in the discussions surrounding end-of-life options, ensuring that their rights are upheld and their needs properly addressed.

Tidball’s call for a disability advisory board adds an essential layer of oversight that many feel should have been included from the outset.

Assisted Suicide Bill: care not killing

As the legal arguments mount and the parliamentary debate progresses, it is clear that the voices of those struggling with terminal illnesses and disabilities must not be overlooked. The trajectory of this Bill could have consequences far beyond the immediate debates, influencing public policy and opinion regarding the treatment of vulnerable individuals in society.

The call for a robust palliative care framework, rather than euthanasia, resonates deeply among advocates who believe that the state should focus on improving the quality of life rather than facilitating an end to it, especially in a time when essential services face ongoing cuts and challenges.

The fight for the rights of disabled individuals continues to be a pressing issue. It remains essential that their voices are amplified and that their concerns are taken seriously as the UK navigates this challenging moral landscape.

