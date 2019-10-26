Jeremy Corbyn leads congratulations as England reach Rugby World Cup final

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led the congratulations as England reached the Rugby World Cup final for the first time since 2007.

Eddie Jones’s team produced a highly impressive performance to see off favourites New Zealand 19-7 in Yokohama and seal a spot in the final against either South Africa – the team who beat them 12 years ago – or Six Nations rivals Wales.

Corbyn tweeted:

Congratulations to the @EnglandRugby team on an incredible team performance and hard-fought victory against the @AllBlacks. Hopefully it’s an @EnglandRugby vs @WalesRugby final!#ENGvNZL — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 26, 2019

And Scottish First Miniter Nicola Sturgeon sent her congratulations south of the border:

Labour’s Angela Rayner also gave support:

Well done England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🙌 https://t.co/xjllAIplTd — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) October 26, 2019

Clips showed fans jumping up and down with joy and singing the England rugby anthem Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

England will now attempt to win their first World Cup since 2003 when they beat hosts Australia in the final to win the crown. Some people drew attention on the mutual respect between the teams:

This is great to see. Despite one player having every reason to jump up and down in victory, and the other, to drop in defeat. Neither do. Instead both Owen Farrell and Jordie Barrett take a moment to exchange a show of mutual respect. #RWC2019 #ENGvNZLpic.twitter.com/shGNuwBdwr — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 26, 2019

Astronaut Tim Peake said: “So proud of @EnglandRugby – what an outstanding performance”. Meanwhile, comedian Omid Djalili tweeted:

#ENGvNZL was like an episode of Breaking Bad: couldn’t take my eyes off it for a second. England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 even better than I thought or hoped they’d be. Eddie Jones is a genius ✊ — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 26, 2019

And England cricket star Stuart Broad added: “Wow! How special was that from @EnglandRugby? Cancel all plans next Saturday morning- we’re watching a World Cup Final!!”

England will find out their final opponents when Wales take on South Africa in Yokohoma.

The final will take place on 2 November at the same venue.