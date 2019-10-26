Jeremy Corbyn leads congratulations as England reach Rugby World Cup final

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led the congratulations as England reached the Rugby World Cup final for the first time since 2007.

Eddie Jones’s team produced a highly impressive performance to see off favourites New Zealand 19-7 in Yokohama and seal a spot in the final against either South Africa – the team who beat them 12 years ago – or Six Nations rivals Wales.

Corbyn tweeted:

And Scottish First Miniter Nicola Sturgeon sent her congratulations south of the border:

Labour’s Angela Rayner also gave support:

Clips showed fans jumping up and down with joy and singing the England rugby anthem Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

England will now attempt to win their first World Cup since 2003 when they beat hosts Australia in the final to win the crown. Some people drew attention on the mutual respect between the teams:

 

Astronaut Tim Peake said: “So proud of @EnglandRugby – what an outstanding performance”. Meanwhile, comedian Omid Djalili tweeted:

And England cricket star Stuart Broad added: “Wow! How special was that from @EnglandRugby? Cancel all plans next Saturday morning- we’re watching a World Cup Final!!”

England will find out their final opponents when Wales take on South Africa in Yokohoma.

The final will take place on 2 November at the same venue.

