Jeremy Corbyn set to launch Labour’s youth manifesto and tackle ‘rip off’ multinationals

After the main party leaders faced the BBC‘s Question Time audience, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is back out on the campaign trail.

The Future Is Ours

Corbyn is heading to Loughborough in the morning to launch the party’s youth manifesto.

The document, entitled The Future Is Ours, will see Labour pledging to spend an additional £1 billion on youth services, as well as committing to giving 16-year-olds the right to vote and investing an additional £250 million to build up to 500 new youth centres.

Corbyn is also expected to deliver a speech on Saturday outside an Amazon depot in Yorkshire.

He will vow to tackle the “tax and wage cheat culture” of multinational companies who “rip off” workers and the public purse with measures to force them to pay their fair share.

Conservatives meanwhile…

The Tories, meanwhile, have not announced any plans for campaigning on Saturday, but are likely to be preparing for their manifesto launch.

Boris Johnson will be the last of the main party leaders to launch their manifesto, although the party has been drip-feeding policy announcements.