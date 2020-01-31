British Medical Association says issues around medicine supplies after Brexit still unresolved

More work is needed to ensure the supply of vital medicines is not disrupted after Brexit, leading doctors have said.

Practical questions surrounding the transport of prescription drugs across the Irish border still need to be resolved, according to the BMA in the north of Ireland.

Chair Dr Tom Black expressed concern:

With just 11 months to finish negotiations on our future relationship with the EU, there are still issues to be resolved: current cross-border health services must be able to continue and indeed expand; the practicalities around the transport of medicines over the border still needs to be resolved and replacement funding for EU-funded services will need to be found.

Meanwhile, a survey of British pharmacists has found that 87% of those asked are concerned about the supply of medicines after Brexit. Medicine shortages as a result of Brexit have reportedly been affecting people in the UK from as early as December 2018.

Black went on to say:

We also need to ensure the supply of vital medicines [is] not disrupted, protecting collaborative relationships with our neighbours on medical research, and introducing a flexible immigration system.

Black said that recruitment and retention of healthcare staff will be key to resolving the UK’s “healthcare crisis”. He emphasised the importance of freedom of movement for healthcare staff and said he wanted it to continue.