Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10

Boris Johnson is “stable” after spending the night in intensive care following a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said he had been receiving “standard oxygen treatment” but had not required any other assistance in breathing.

Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital, London, on Monday evening, after his condition deteriorated.

His spokesperson said the move was a “precautionary step” in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits,” the spokesperson said.

“He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.

“He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

Johnson was originally admitted to St Thomas’ on Sunday on the advice of his doctor after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature ten days after testing positive for the virus.