Downing Street feeling the heat as pressure grows on PM to sack Cummings
Lockdown questions continue to bombard the government going into the bank holiday weekend as the prime minister faces pressure to sack his closest aide, Dominic Cummings. Pressure has mounted following reports Cummings broke coronavirus (Covid-19)-related travel restrictions.
Police have confirmed Dominic Cummings and his wife attended the family property in County Durham. This was after allegations emerged that Cummings travelled more than 260 miles from his London home during the lockdown that his boss put in place across England.
Political leaders have piled pressure on Johnson to sack the 48-year-old strategist. The matter is bound to irritate the public as people face another bank holiday weekend apart from family members.
