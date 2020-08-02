Unnamed Conservative MP arrested after rape accusation from former parliamentary aide

A Conservative MP has been arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, according to reports.

The ex-minister, who’s not been named, is alleged to have assaulted and raped a woman. The abuse allegedly took place during a relationship, the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday reported.

Released on bail

The Metropolitan Police said it received allegations on Friday 31 July of sexual offences and assault relating to four separate incidents. The alleged incidents took place at addresses in London, including in Westminster, between July 2019 and January 2020.

A spokesperson for the Met said:

A man was arrested on 1 August on suspicion of rape and was taken into custody at an east London police station, the force added. However, he’s been released on bail to a date in mid-August.

Conservative Party response

The papers said the allegations were raised with Tory Chief Whip Mark Spencer, and the complainant also spoke to him – but no action was taken. The PA news agency understands Spencer advised her to make a formal complaint to the authorities, who would be able to investigate the claims.

A spokesperson for Spencer said:

The Chief Whip takes all allegations of harassment and abuse extremely seriously and has strongly encouraged anybody who has approached him to contact the appropriate authorities, including Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, which can formally carry out independent and confidential investigations.

A Conservative Party spokesman said:

We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further.

The investigation comes days after former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in a separate case of sexually assaulting two women, one of them a parliamentary worker.