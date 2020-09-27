‘Immediate action’ needed to control coronavirus in London, mayor’s office warns

The mayor’s office has warned that “immediate action” is needed to get coronavirus (Covid-19) back under control in London.

A spokesperson for London mayor Sadiq Khan expressed concern for the capital, saying:

London is at a very worrying tipping point right now. We’re seeing a sharp rise in 111 calls, hospital admissions, and patients in ICU. Whilst Londoners have made incredible collective sacrifices to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the number of cases is now rising steeply again and we have to take immediate action to get the virus back under control.”

Ineffective curfew

Their comments come after videos and pictures appeared to show people partying in the streets as they spilled out of pubs and packed tubes on the night of Friday 25 September after the new curfew.

From 24 September, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only. And hospitality, leisure, entertainment and tourism businesses all have to close between 10pm and 5am.

The London mayor’s office urged Londoners not to congregate at closing times and urged them to follow the guidelines. A spokesperson added:

Londoners should think ahead to their journeys home and avoid the network at busy times, and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. Public transport is running until late, as normal, and Londoners should wait for the next service if they cannot keep a safe distance on board. TfL is now running near normal services which is helping enable better social distancing and crowd management plans have been prepared for all tube stations.

Hospital admissions

The latest figures from the government show 47 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital in London on 24 September. It’s the highest number since 1 July, when there were 53.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in mechanical ventilation beds in London was 38 on Saturday 26 September. This was the highest number since 7 July, when there were also 48.