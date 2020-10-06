Weekly coronavirus deaths rise by more than half in seven days

The number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has risen by more than half in seven days, official figures show.

There were 215 deaths registered in the week ending September 25 mentioning “novel coronavirus” – 2.2% of all deaths in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

it was the third weekly rise in a row and represents a 54.6% increase in deaths involving Covid-19 from the previous week, when 139 deaths were registered.

The number of deaths involving coronavirus increased in eight of nine regions in England, and in Wales.

The number of deaths involving #COVID19 increased across eight of the nine English regions. The East of England and London were the only English regions to have lower overall deaths than the five-year average https://t.co/jB0jPI35PD pic.twitter.com/uAcN3TkPVH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 6, 2020

Just two areas – London and the East – had lower overall deaths than the average over five years for this time of year.

Overall, there were 9,634 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 25 – 111 more than the previous week and 2.7% higher than the five-year average.

Deaths in hospitals and care homes were below the five-year average, while deaths in private homes remained above, with 749 more deaths than would typically be expected.

Of deaths involving #COVID19 registered up to Week 39, 33,487 deaths (63.4%) occurred in hospital with the remainder mainly occurring in care homes (15,601), private homes (2,513) and hospices (756) https://t.co/tR1lnT26z2 pic.twitter.com/47jKw7cCyI — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 6, 2020

Across the UK, 10,861 deaths were registered – 179 deaths higher than the five-year average and 77 deaths higher than the previous week.

Of these, 234 mentioned coronavirus.