‘I can’t breathe’ UK police restraint contributed to Kevin Clarke’s death, inquest finds

An inquest released on 9 October concluded that excessive use of force by Metropolitan Police Officers and “serious failures” by public service providers contributed to Kevin Clarke’s death in police custody.

‘I can’t breathe’

Clarke, a 35-year-old Black man, died following restraint by Metropolitan Police officers in Lewisham on 9 March 2018. On body camera footage, Clarke can be heard telling officers: “I can’t breathe” and “I’m going to die”.

According to INQUEST, the medical cause of Clarke’s death was “Acute Behavioural Disturbance (in a relapse of schizophrenia) leading to exhaustion and cardiac arrest contributed to by restraint struggle and being walked.” Clarke was experiencing a mental health crisis, and needed to be taken to a safe place. Instead, he was met with inappropriate restraint and negligence.

Public service failures

Evidence was heard at the inquest that the officers had recognised signs of mental ill health and were aware of the risks of restraint. In spite of this, Clarke was handcuffed with his hands behind his back, and had leg restraints placed on him. The police called an ambulance, but failed to communicate their concerns about his mental ill health.

The inquiry also highlighted serious failures involving the London Ambulance Service, which failed to provide basic medical care. Paramedics failed to conduct a complete clinical assessment of Clarke’s condition or provide clinical advice. They didn’t even bring their medical emergency bag. The lead paramedic told the inquest that she felt too scared to get close to Kevin.

Before his death, Clarke was under the clinical care of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM), and lived in assisted housing for people with complex mental health needs run by the Penrose Jigsaw Project. The jury found that both service providers missed opportunities for earlier, less risky intervention, and failed to provide critical information to manage Clarke’s relapse and ensure his wellbeing.