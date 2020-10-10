‘I can’t breathe’ UK police restraint contributed to Kevin Clarke’s death, inquest finds
An inquest released on 9 October concluded that excessive use of force by Metropolitan Police Officers and “serious failures” by public service providers contributed to Kevin Clarke’s death in police custody.
‘I can’t breathe’
Clarke, a 35-year-old Black man, died following restraint by Metropolitan Police officers in Lewisham on 9 March 2018. On body camera footage, Clarke can be heard telling officers: “I can’t breathe” and “I’m going to die”.
According to INQUEST, the medical cause of Clarke’s death was “Acute Behavioural Disturbance (in a relapse of schizophrenia) leading to exhaustion and cardiac arrest contributed to by restraint struggle and being walked.” Clarke was experiencing a mental health crisis, and needed to be taken to a safe place. Instead, he was met with inappropriate restraint and negligence.
Public service failures
Evidence was heard at the inquest that the officers had recognised signs of mental ill health and were aware of the risks of restraint. In spite of this, Clarke was handcuffed with his hands behind his back, and had leg restraints placed on him. The police called an ambulance, but failed to communicate their concerns about his mental ill health.
The inquiry also highlighted serious failures involving the London Ambulance Service, which failed to provide basic medical care. Paramedics failed to conduct a complete clinical assessment of Clarke’s condition or provide clinical advice. They didn’t even bring their medical emergency bag. The lead paramedic told the inquest that she felt too scared to get close to Kevin.
Before his death, Clarke was under the clinical care of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM), and lived in assisted housing for people with complex mental health needs run by the Penrose Jigsaw Project. The jury found that both service providers missed opportunities for earlier, less risky intervention, and failed to provide critical information to manage Clarke’s relapse and ensure his wellbeing.
Another victim of institutional racism
[Kevin] was loved by many and will be missed dearly. In his memory we want to see accountability, and real change, not just in training, but the perception and response to Black people by the police and other services. We want mental health services better funded so the first point of response is not just reliant on the police. There must not be another George Floyd, Sean Rigg or Kevin Clarke.
There is an urgent need for structural and cultural change in policing, mental health and healthcare services. One which ends the reliance on police to respond to public health issues, and which confronts the reality of institutional racism in our public services.
Featured image via Twitter.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.