As Cummings exits, government ‘boycott’ of Good Morning Britain to end, Piers Morgan says

A government “boycott” of ITV’s Good Morning Britain will end on 16 November, with health secretary Matt Hancock due to appear on the programme. Hancock’s scheduled appearance will be the first by a member of the government since April.

“Boycott”

Presenter Piers Morgan said in a tweet:

Morgan had previously accused the government of “cowardice” for not fielding members of the cabinet for questioning.

The announcement follows the departure of Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings and director of communications Lee Cain from Downing Street.

Last month, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “pretty disgraceful” for UK government ministers to refuse to appear on a breakfast TV show during the coronavirus pandemic, when she appeared on the show.