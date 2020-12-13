Brexit an ‘unforgivable act of economic sabotage to Scotland’ as no-deal looms

Brexit has been described as an “unforgivable act of economic sabotage” as the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal looms.

Scotland’s constitution secretary Mike Russell urged prime minister Boris Johnson to ensure a no-deal Brexit is “taken off the table” during crunch talks on Sunday 13 December. But Russell described even leaving with a deal as “massively damaging”.

In recent days, the prime minister has hinted numerous times at the prospect of a no-deal. He’s said it’s “very, very likely” and asked people to prepare for an “Australia-style solution”.

A negative effect on jobs and the economy

The constitution secretary has been in post throughout the Brexit negotiations and repeatedly railed against the process over the past four years. He said there would be a detrimental effect on jobs and the economy, regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s crunch talks.

Russell said:

Boris Johnson’s decision to end the Brexit transition period in the middle of a pandemic and deep recession is an unforgiveable act of economic sabotage to Scotland’s economy… The deal the Prime Minister says he wants will involve major trade barriers in less than three weeks’ time and will remove Scotland from the European Single Market, which by population is seven times the size of the UK. That will be massively damaging but even worse will be a no-deal Brexit. That is simply unthinkable and must be removed from the table today before Boris Johnson tips Scotland over the sharpest of cliff-edges.

“Sadly we will not be able to mitigate all the damage”

The Scottish government this week put in place its emergency resilience apparatus. And it announced plans to stockpile around 60 critical medicines to ensure post-Brexit supplies don’t run out.

Russell added: