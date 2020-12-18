Syrian refugee, 10, dreams of becoming a doctor after beginning new life in UK
A Syrian child refugee has said she hopes to become a doctor to “make people feel happy” after being given the chance of a new life in the UK.
A long journey
Lilian, 10, came to live in Kent in 2018, having left her home country six years earlier amid a horrific civil war that still rages today. She was joined by parents Mahmoud and Khawla and siblings Laian, eight, Laith, five, and Wasef, four.
After a disrupted childhood in which the family spent six years in Jordan, Lilian told the PA news agency she feels settled in her new home and has high hopes for the future. She said:
I am happy I’m sharing my ideas and sharing my life, that I’ve been struggling, and now I want to tell them (viewers) I’m happy here, I love to make friends, and learn so much English. I want to be a doctor so I can help people and make them feel happy, I don’t want people to feel sick or sad… I want them to feel great.
Her message came as charity Migrant Help released a film of five Syrian families – including Lilian’s – who have resettled in the UK reflecting on life since leaving the war-torn country. It’s estimated 5,664 migrant children will be spending their first Christmas in the UK this year.
Lilian’s father Mahmoud told the PA news agency:
We left my country in 2012 and we had no dreams. When we came here it was difficult, but Migrant Help has made it easier for us, they have been supporting us.
When we came here we couldn’t speak any English, we had no friends. Now we have friends, I have a job, my children go to school, now we have a dream.Support us and go ad-free
I’m not worried about my children’s futures now because they have lots of opportunities in this country.
Dreams
The film, entitled I Have Dreams, hopes to be a source of comfort to children experiencing their first Christmas in the UK this year.
Do you remember your first Christmas?
The children of five Syrian refugee families share their experiences of Christmas since arriving in the UK! #FirstChristmas #IHaveDreams #InternationalMigrantsDay https://t.co/t6qfFonGZv
— Migrant Help (@migranthelp) December 18, 2020
It contains several stories of the struggles families faced, and their hopes for the future. Mahmoud, who has volunteered for Oxfam and now works as a delivery driver, told PA
We are grateful to be in this country because we can be safe. Migrant Help has made it easier for us.
He said his biggest dream is to see his mother, who he has not visited since he left Syria.
Support
Anna Ware, Migrant Help’s director of strategy and engagement, said:
Refugee and asylum-seeking families we support have the same hopes and dreams as other families in the UK, and with targeted support it is clear that life can become easier.
Through our I Have Dreams project we seek to shed light on, and give voice to, the dreams of vulnerable people in the UK who have been victims of exploitation or displacement.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.