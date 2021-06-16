‘Eriksen was lucky, my son was not’ – PM urged to act on defibrillators

The father of a young boy who died following sudden cardiac arrest has stepped up his campaign for defibrillators to be installed in schools across the UK after one was used to save the life of Christian Eriksen.

Universal safety

Mark King, founder of the Oliver King Foundation, has written a public letter to the prime minister, highlighting how the footballer was saved due to the availability of a defibrillator at the Denmark v Finland match on Saturday. The Danish midfielder collapsed on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. In a message later posted from his hospital bed, he said he was “fine – under the circumstances”, as doctors work to establish the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Eriksen said he was ‘fine – under the circumstances’ (Instagram/PA)

In his letter to Johnson, King, said:

The world was shocked by the distressing scenes of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during the Denmark v Finland match on Saturday. Fortunately, the swift action of his teammates, world-class medical staff and, critically, the availability of a defibrillator saved his life. Christian Eriksen, who is now stable in hospital, was lucky.

My son was not.

His son Oliver, 12, died of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) on 2 March, 2011 after suffering cardiac arrest while taking part in a swimming race at King David High School in Liverpool. He said:

My son was a brilliant boy who excelled in school and was phenomenal at sports. This hidden heart condition took him from us. SADS kills 12 young people every week and yet astonishingly lifesaving defibrillators are not mandatory in all schools.

Oliver and brother Ben (Mark King/PA)

Awareness

Following Oliver’s death, his family has worked to raise awareness of SADS and lobbied the government to legislate for defibrillators to be installed in all schools. The Oliver King Foundation has successfully fundraised to place more than 5,500 defibrillators in schools and organisations across the UK and trained over 100,000 people in CPR and the use of defibrillators – saving 56 lives to date.

The letter continued: