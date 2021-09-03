Spending on disabled care in the North £2,700 less than national average
Social care spending on disabled people in northern England is almost £3,000 less per person than the national average, a new report has said.
Levelling down
In the North, councils spend £21,254 per person on social care for disabled, working-age people, according to a report from think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research North (IPPR North). This figure is £2,736 less than the average for the whole of England. That gap reaches £9,256 per person when comparing the North East, where spending is lowest, with the East of England, where it’s highest.
The report, which examines the effect of coronavirus (Covid-19) on regional inequalities, noted that regional differences in wages may be partially responsible for the gap between North and South, but added it’s “unlikely to be the only rationale for the significantly lower spend in the North”.
The report said there were “numerous other variables at play”, including:
the role of increasingly cash-strapped local authorities in making decisions about budgets and services, as well as the lack of national oversight to ensure consistent commissioning of services.
Read on...
These differences amounted to a “postcode lottery”, the report added, which may have been exacerbated by differing responses to the pandemic.
Failure to protect
Erica Roscoe, one of the report’s authors, said:
National policy in the UK has failed to protect people who need it most.
For decades, disabled people across the country have found themselves disproportionately affected by multiple inequalities, including our undervalued and under-resourced social care system, and our alarming regional divides.
Now, during the pandemic, those injustices are deepening. This is bad news for everyone, whether disabled people or not.
She added:
It is incumbent upon every single decision-maker, from local councillors to the prime minister, to recognise the unique experiences of disabled people living in regions like the North.
It is time to ensure that disabled people have the opportunity to live a good life.
As well as the impact on social care spending, the IPPR North report said the pandemic had exacerbated inequalities in disabled people’s access to healthcare, employment, and education.
Do your bit for independent journalism
Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.
We need you to help out, if you can.
When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.
You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.
In return you get:
- Advert free reading experience
- Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
- 20% discount from our shop
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.