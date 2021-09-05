More than 500 arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests continue in London

Police have arrested more than than 500 people during Extinction Rebellion’s protests in London.

The environmental group began their ‘Impossible Rebellion’ action on 23 August. The Metropolitan Police said since the action began, as of 6.30pm on Saturday 4 September they had arrested 508 people.

In a tweet that almost seemed to brag about the number, the Metropolitan Police Events account said:

March For Nature

It comes after another wave of demonstrations from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion at Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The groups ‘stand in solidarity’ with Extinction Rebellion. They met at the London landmark during the afternoon for a “March For Nature”.

Protesters could be seen in colourful costumes. And they held signs such as “The Amazon Rainforest Is At Tipping Point”, “Indigenous Emergency” and “Act Now”.

Speeches took place, campaigners chanted, while a large pink octopus creation was paraded around.

Extinction Rebellion also shared clips on social media of campaigners sitting in the road and holding signs to block traffic across the capital.

Heavy police presence

Deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said nearly 2,000 officers have been involved in policing the activists every day.

Twist told Times Radio on Friday 3 September: