Family of missing nurse assistant Petra Srncova ‘desperately worried’ for her
Family members of a missing nurse assistant are said to be “desperately worried about her”.
Missing
Petra Srncova, 32, is believed to have disappeared on her way home from work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on 28 November. She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last week after failing to turn up for work – which has been described as very “out of character” for her.
The Metropolitan Police said Petra left the hospital at 7.45pm on 28 November. And it’s thought she took money out of a cashpoint before getting on two buses. She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 20.22pm. A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody.
“Desperately worried”
Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said Petra’s family in her native Czech Republic are “desperately worried about her”. Harman told a press conference on 11 December:
Petra is missing and we want people to help find her. She’s been missing quite a few days and she is only 32.
Her parents are desperately worried about her and we have a responsibility to help find her. She was away from her country and her family here working in our National Health Service.
The MP urged anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check footage. She added:
As each day goes by we get more and more concerned. This is her local community, we’ve all got a responsibility to find her.
I’m very worried indeed for a young woman aged 32 to go missing and not go to work when she is fully committed to her work.
Local campaign
Harman was joined by Dora Dixon-Fyle, councillor for the Camberwell Green ward, and councillor Evelyn Akoto, Southwark Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, as she handed out missing person posters to local residents and businesses in the area.
A missing poster of Srncova being placed in a window of a shop in the Camberwell area, London (Sophie Corcoran/PA)
Akoto said:
I think as each day passes, we grow increasingly concerned for her whereabouts. If you know of anything where she could be, please get in contact with the police.
Dixon-Fyle said Camberwell Community Council are speaking with constituents about how they feel about safety in public spaces in the area “to make sure the area is safer”.
