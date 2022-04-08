UK Covid infections remain near or at record levels
Covid-19 infections in most of the UK remain near or at record levels, with only Scotland seeing a drop in numbers, new figures show.
Some 4.88 million people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had the virus last week, down very slightly from a record 4.91 million in the previous week.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which compiles the figures, said it is too early to say if infections have peaked in England and Scotland.
One in 13 likely to test positive
In England, around one in 13 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the week to April 2, or 4.1 million people – unchanged from the week to March 26.
Meanwhile, in Wales, the estimate is up from one in 14 people to one in 13.
Both England and Wales are continuing to see record infection levels.
In Scotland, 396,800 people were estimated to have had the virus last week, or around one in 13, down from one in 12 the previous week.
And in Northern Ireland, the ONS described the trend as “uncertain”, with one in 16 people infected – down from one in 15.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid survey, said:
While infections remain high, there are early signs in our latest data that they may no longer be increasing in some parts of the UK.
Across English regions, there is a mixed picture in trends and we have seen a welcome decrease in Scotland.
However, rates in Wales continue to rise and the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain.
She continued:
It is too early to say if infections have peaked in England and Scotland. We will continue to monitor the data closely.
The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive in England has increased among those from school year 12 to age 34, and for people aged 70 and over. Infection levels have fallen for children from age two to school year six and adults aged between 35 to 49.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.