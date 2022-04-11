Almost half of LGBTQ+ psychiatrists experience hostility due to identity
Almost half of all LGBTQ+ psychiatrists in the UK have experienced hostility at work because of their identity, according to a survey.
The survey by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, which has around 20,000 members, was the first of its kind.
The survey was completed by 2,282 psychiatrists, with 48% of the 572 LGBTQ+ respondents reporting that they experienced hostility in the workplace because of their identity.
This number was even larger for LGBTQ+ psychiatrists from Black, Asian and other minority groups – with 58% saying they had experienced bullying, harassment or microaggressions.
Hostile comments or behaviours, known as microaggressions, were the most common form of workplace hostility reported by LGBTQ+ psychiatrists.
Of those who experienced microaggressions, 31% said they were also bullied and 40% said they were harassed.
Reported microaggressions included co-workers using the wrong pronouns when referring to them or their partner despite being advised otherwise, or making derogatory comments about LGBTQ+ people and other minority groups in their presence.
Call it out
Just four in 10 LGBTQ+ psychiatrists who said they experienced bullying reported it to their employers. Only one in 10 made a formal complaint.
Dr Pavan Joshi, chair of the College’s Rainbow Special Interest Group, said that no-one should be bullied at work because of their identity.
Joshi said:
Nobody should be bullied, harassed or experience microaggressions at work because of their sexuality or gender identity.
Like racism, LGBTQ+ discrimination can be subtle and disguised. Discrimination against LGBTQ+ people will continue unless we each speak up and call it out.
Joshi emphasised:
Staying silent emboldens perpetrators. Discrimination in all its forms damages mental health. It has no place in our society including the workplace.
