Desperate need to recycle metals from gadgets as mining becomes unsustainable
The recycling of discarded electronic gadgets must urgently be increased. Mining the Earth for metals to make new gadgets is unsustainable, scientists have said.
A new campaign run by the Royal Society Of Chemistry is drawing attention to the unsustainability of continuing to mine for materials used in consumer technology.
More than the Great Wall of China
One study estimated that the world’s mountain of discarded electronics, in 2021 alone, weighed 57 million tonnes, more than the Great Wall of China.
The society says there now needs to be a global effort to mine that waste, rather than mining the Earth.
It points out that geopolitical unrest, including the war in Ukraine, has caused huge spikes in the price of materials like nickel, a key element in electric vehicle batteries.
This volatility in the market for elements is now causing “chaos in supply chains”.
Read on...
Combined with the surge in demand, the price of lithium, another important component in battery technology, has increased by almost 500% between 2021 and 2022.
The society warned that some key elements are now simply running out.
‘Highly unsustainable’
Professor Tom Welton, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said:
Our tech consumption habits remain highly unsustainable and have left us at risk of exhausting the raw elements we need.
It is essential that governments and businesses urgently do more to develop a circular economy which can tackle the world’s growing e-waste crisis and alleviate the strain on supply chains.
New research by the society also revealed a growing demand from consumers for more sustainable technology.
In an online survey of 10,000 people across 10 countries, 60% said they would be more likely to switch to a rival of their preferred tech brand if they knew the product was made in a sustainable way.
Recycling
The survey also suggested that people did not know how to deal with their own e-waste.
Many respondents said they worried about the environmental effect of the unused devices they have in their homes. But they did not know what to do with them or were concerned about the security of recycling schemes.
Currently, less than 20% of e-waste is collected and recycled and is growing by about two million tonnes every year.
Elizabeth Ratcliffe from the Royal Society of Chemistry told BBC Radio 4 that many of us were “unwittingly stockpiling precious metals in our homes”, in old phones and defunct computers. She said:
Manufacturers and retailers need to take more responsibility…
Like ‘take-back’ schemes, meaning people can return their electronics to a retailer and be assured they will be recycled securely.
The society hopes to encourage people to take old and unwanted devices to recycling centres, rather than stuff them into drawers and forget about them.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.