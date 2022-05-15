Number of people seeking help for Long Covid doubles, charity says

A charity has seen a doubling in the number of people seeking help for Long Covid. And it warned that NHS services are failing to meet demand.

Long Covid

Asthma and Lung UK said around half a million people have visited its Long Covid advice web pages or called its helpline for support in the last six months. The number of people viewing the web pages nearly doubled from September to March, as cases of Omicron rose across the UK, it said.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that an estimated 1.8 million people in UK households (2.8% of the population) were experiencing Long Covid as of 3 April – the most recent data available. In these self-reported cases:

382,000 (21%) first had, or suspected they had, coronavirus less than 12 weeks previously;

1.3 million people (73%) had it at least 12 weeks previously;

791,000 (44%) at least one year previously;

And 235,000 (13%) at least two years before.

Fatigue is the most common symptom reported (51% of those with Long Covid). This is followed by shortness of breath (33%), loss of sense of smell (26%), and difficulty concentrating (23%). Some 1.2 million people (67% of those with Long Covid) say symptoms stop them doing some or all of their normal activities.

According to Asthma and Lung UK, many callers to its helpline are at crisis point. And some have asked for advice on buying oxygen to manage their Long Covid breathlessness. This can be dangerous if it’s not issued on prescription.

People have also called the helpline to get information on private healthcare providers, because they’re struggling to get NHS help. The latest data from NHS Long Covid clinics in England shows 30% of people waited more than 15 weeks for an initial appointment as of March/April. Data on the overall number of people still waiting for first appointments is not published by the NHS.

A hidden problem

Asthma and Lung UK said many more thousands of people could be waiting to access care.

Sarah Woolnough, its chief executive, said:

As we near the grim milestone of two million people living with long Covid, there is still a dismal lack of treatments for this disabling condition, which is leaving people fighting for breath and devastating every aspect of their life, health, work and relationships. Coupled with a lack of support and long wait times for specialist care, hundreds of thousands of people are turning to charities like Asthma and Lung UK, desperate for vital advice and support. With cases only rising, the problem is not going to go away. The Government must invest in more research into possible treatments and staffing for long Covid clinics to help people with this new and unpredictable condition to get their lives back on track.

A NHS spokesperson said: