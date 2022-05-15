Number of people seeking help for Long Covid doubles, charity says
A charity has seen a doubling in the number of people seeking help for Long Covid. And it warned that NHS services are failing to meet demand.
Long Covid
Asthma and Lung UK said around half a million people have visited its Long Covid advice web pages or called its helpline for support in the last six months. The number of people viewing the web pages nearly doubled from September to March, as cases of Omicron rose across the UK, it said.
Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that an estimated 1.8 million people in UK households (2.8% of the population) were experiencing Long Covid as of 3 April – the most recent data available. In these self-reported cases:
- 382,000 (21%) first had, or suspected they had, coronavirus less than 12 weeks previously;
- 1.3 million people (73%) had it at least 12 weeks previously;
- 791,000 (44%) at least one year previously;
- And 235,000 (13%) at least two years before.
Fatigue is the most common symptom reported (51% of those with Long Covid). This is followed by shortness of breath (33%), loss of sense of smell (26%), and difficulty concentrating (23%). Some 1.2 million people (67% of those with Long Covid) say symptoms stop them doing some or all of their normal activities.
According to Asthma and Lung UK, many callers to its helpline are at crisis point. And some have asked for advice on buying oxygen to manage their Long Covid breathlessness. This can be dangerous if it’s not issued on prescription.
People have also called the helpline to get information on private healthcare providers, because they’re struggling to get NHS help. The latest data from NHS Long Covid clinics in England shows 30% of people waited more than 15 weeks for an initial appointment as of March/April. Data on the overall number of people still waiting for first appointments is not published by the NHS.
Read on...
A hidden problem
Asthma and Lung UK said many more thousands of people could be waiting to access care.
Sarah Woolnough, its chief executive, said:
As we near the grim milestone of two million people living with long Covid, there is still a dismal lack of treatments for this disabling condition, which is leaving people fighting for breath and devastating every aspect of their life, health, work and relationships.
Coupled with a lack of support and long wait times for specialist care, hundreds of thousands of people are turning to charities like Asthma and Lung UK, desperate for vital advice and support.
With cases only rising, the problem is not going to go away.
The Government must invest in more research into possible treatments and staffing for long Covid clinics to help people with this new and unpredictable condition to get their lives back on track.
A NHS spokesperson said:
Since the pandemic began, the NHS has invested over £220 million and opened 90 specialist clinics and 14 hubs for children and young people to help people with long Covid, so we urge anyone who is concerned about long-lasting symptoms after having coronavirus to get in touch with their GP practice or visit the NHS ‘Your Covid Recovery’ website for further advice on the support available.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.