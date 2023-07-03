As the UK sinks deeper into crisis, Welsh activists announce a new independence march

Following on from this May’s March for Independence in Wales, YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru) have announced their next mass movement. It will take place on 23 September. Organisers are urging potential attendees to join them in order to “help shape the future of a new Wales“:

The next march for independence is confirmed as taking place in Bangor on the 23rd of September 2023! @AUOBCymruhttps://t.co/r1blnNHXHt pic.twitter.com/mMCVHmj7Sn — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) July 1, 2023

Wales: marching onwards

The Canary reported on the then-upcoming May march in Wales earlier this year. At the time, Namoi Hughes of YesCymru said:

This is going to be a great march with outstanding speakers in the rally afterwards. The marches are a wonderful opportunity for those of us who have realised that Independence is the key to a better future for Wales and for the children of Wales, to come together and share our passion for our nation and to campaign for the freedom we need. I’m really looking forward to it! Related articles People are gearing up for a ‘Rally for Kernow’, with the discussion of Cornish self-determination at its forefront

50 organisations sign a public call for an amnesty for the Ely 20 Read on...

Independence isn’t about creating division.

It’s about celebrating our unique place in the world.

It’s about becoming part of the international family of nations. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿https://t.co/4k7gIPr7FF pic.twitter.com/3gTvXMgzJG — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) May 7, 2023

In a press release for the upcoming march, organisers said:

YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru) are excited to announce that the next March for Independence will be held in Bangor in twelve weeks’ time on Saturday, September 23rd. With the latest polling indicating support for independence at 34%, and following the success of the March for Independence in Swansea earlier this year, where over 7,000 marched for an independent Wales, this forthcoming march aims to further galvanise the movement for an independent Wales.

The polling in question discounts ‘don’t knows’ to arrive at the 34% figure, and was conducted on 17 to 18 June. Also in the press release, it’s stated:

Supporters are invited to gather at Glanrafon Car Park from 12pm onwards, with the march officially starting at 1pm. Marchers are encouraged to bring flags, banners, whistles, drums, and, above all, their family and friends.

Cymru has an ‘opportunity’

Geraint Thomas of YesCymru has said of the event:

We are delighted to announce that the next March for Independence will be held in Bangor on September 23rd. This march presents an opportunity for supporters of Welsh independence – as well as those who want to learn more – to come together, united in our common goal of creating a better Wales. We have witnessed the power of collective action through previous marches, and we believe that this march will further amplify our voices and inspire positive change.

David Evans of AUOBCymru added:

Throughout history, UK governments of all political hues have neglected Wales, relegating us to, at best, an afterthought. It has become painfully clear that the UK political establishment is resistant to meaningful change. We are not campaigning for independence for its own sake, but rather because we wish to create a better Wales for all who live here. We therefore encourage everyone who shares our vision to join us in Bangor on September 23rd and help shape the future of a new Wales.

The groups provide additional information on how interested parties can keep up to date with the movement:



More information about the March for Independence in Bangor, including updates and other details, will soon be available on the websites of YesCymru (www.yes.cymru) and AUOBCymru (www.auob.cymru). Additionally, people can stay connected through social media channels using the hashtags #AUOBBANGOR, #IndyWales and #Annibyniaeth.

Featured image via Celf Calon