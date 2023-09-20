Doctors in England step up strike action over pay

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted:

Meanwhile, one junior doctor shared from the picket line:

‘Under-staffed and under-resourced’

The strikes are mainly over heavy workloads and below-inflation pay rises. They come after over a decade of Tory cuts to the NHS.

A two-day strike by consultants started on Tuesday 19 September. Junior doctors then joined them for a three-day strike from Wednesday.

Previous industrial action has seen consultants and junior doctors strike at different times, allowing them to cover for each other.

Further joint strikes by consultants and junior doctors are planned for October.

Consultants are pushing for an above-inflation pay award this year – inflation was running at around 11 percent in April. Meanwhile, junior doctors have asked for pay restoration at the rate of 35 percent.

A press release sent out by the the British Medical Association (BMA) in August read:

Against the backdrop of a hugely understaffed and under-resourced health service, junior doctors and consultants have seen their pay drop in real terms by over a third in the past 15 years. The Government continues to refuse to even enter talks with either group to try to bring an end to the disputes.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said:

Consultants and junior doctors walking out together is the awful scenario health leaders have long feared

Taylor said the strike could result in 100,000 operations and appointments being cancelled, taking the total to “well over a million” since the start of the long-running series of walkouts.

Previously, Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, had said: