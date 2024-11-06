Just Stop Oil supporters have painted the US embassy in response to the US presidential election result this morning which saw Donald Trump declare victory. Just Stop Oil is demanding governments work together to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Just Stop Oil send the US embassy a message

At 9:20am on Wednesday 6 November, two Just Stop Oil supporters painted the US Embassy building in London:

This comes as Donald Trump announced victory and looks set to become the 47th president of the United States.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:

“The only real winner of today’s election is the corporate power that controls the major parties in both the US and UK. Regardless of who sits in the White House, corporations and billionaires will ensure that the interests of the fossil fuel industry will continue to be prioritised over the wellbeing of ordinary people.

“It is only through people coming together to disrupt business-as-usual that humanity will stand any chance of minimising the effects of climate breakdown, and the resulting social collapse that is already underway. In Spain this week, hundreds of bodies continue to be dragged from the mud – this is just a small portent of what is to come if we don’t change course immediately.

“As long as democracy is hijacked by corporate interests and billionaires, it will fail to deliver the change ordinary people are crying out for. This will always leave the door open for fake populists like Trump to exploit the disaffection many feel.

“Ordinary people have to step up, get organised and make change happen, because it should be clear by now, no political leaders are coming to save us. Just Stop Oil.”

“No more words” now Trump has won

One of those taking action this morning at the US embassy is Joseph Aggarwal who said:

“Across the western world people can vote for parties that bear more resemblance than difference to one another. No matter who they vote for they receive an assault on living conditions, continued injustice and the drive towards climate collapse. This lack of real democracy breeds resentment and allows bad actors like Trump to exploit the disquiet to further benefit the billionaire class. Meanwhile, the interests of fossil capital are well attended while the interests of ordinary people are put to the margins. I don’t want to live with this.”

Also taking action today at the US embassy is Jimmy, who said simply:

“No more words.”

Just Stop Oil says it stands “with our 24 supporters in prison, with the 1,800 victims of our broken criminal justice system imprisoned for over a year without trial and with the 1,700 murdered across the global south, for protecting all our lives”.

Featured image and additional images via Just Stop Oil