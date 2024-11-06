Seeking a quick escapade where you can rest and rejuvenate? Go for weekend trips to Europe from London: there are lots of great places in Europe. Whether you want to see beautiful cities, forests, or golden beaches, you will never run out of ideas for weekend trips from London to Europe. And, of course, you will need to cooperate with a cheap Europe travel insurance company to stay safe! Continue reading, as some of the top places you should look into are listed.

Best Weekend Trips from London to Europe in Search of Sunshine

As many may ask, what are the best weekend trips in Europe from London and Paris that come in as one of the first options? A 2.5-hour Eurostar ride connects London to Paris, which is the capital of France, the home to some of the world-famous structures like The Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, and the romantic ‘village’ of Montmartre. Paris is suited for such trips thanks to its cozy, picturesque city ambiance and fine food.

Apart from that, the third city that we would recommend is Amsterdam, which has canals, art, and nightlife. You can reach the Netherlands, which is a 4-hour train journey or a 1-hour flight. The most famous art pieces in Amsterdam are Van Gogh, the Anne Frank House, and several flower markets that are spread around the city. The easy atmosphere of the city makes it one of the best and pretty cheap weekend breaks in Europe.

If, on the other hand, you feel more of a medieval experience, off you go to Bruges in Belgium. The city is known for its narrow cobbled streets, historical houses and even better, wonderful chocolate which provides one with a relaxing yet captivating weekend. It is situated a short rail ride away from Brussels which can be reached after a quick Eurostar or flight to London.

Cheap Weekend Trips from London to Europe

If you are one of those people who usually have a nice and secure wallet, you will find many cheap weekend trips to Europe. We have selected a few options, but no matter what you choose, remember that insurance is a must: auras.insure can help you with that.

Krakow

Krakow in Poland is another good place to visit on a budget. It is famous for its medieval old town and former Jewish ghetto, making it one of the perfect cities in Europe that combines history and culture. Combine that with other cheap eats and it makes for many people’s top long weekends in Europe.

Pros Cons Rich historical and cultural heritage Can be crowded during peak tourist seasons Affordable accommodations and dining Limited beach access Walkable city with picturesque sights Weather can be chilly in February Vibrant nightlife and local events Language barrier in some areas

Barcelona

With its incredible northern temperament, Barcelona offers a good option for those wanting to escape the cold. It is an architectural basket of jewels with incredible constructs that include Spanish architect Gaudi buildings like the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell. You can spend your vacation sitting on the beach, visiting, or enjoying some street markets and tasty dishes and not get a hole in your pocket.

Pros Cons Stunning architecture and art Higher prices compared to other European cities Diverse culinary scene Can be very touristy Pleasant climate in February Public transportation can be crowded Access to beautiful beaches Accommodation prices can vary greatly

Weekend Trips from London to Europe by Train

For those who prefer not to sit in an airport, they can select train travel from London to Europe and back in the form of weekend getaways. The most appropriate city for such a weekend trip from London to Europe is Brussels located just two hours away by Eurostar. Upon arrival, one can enjoy Belgian waffles, chocolate, and beer while admiring the Grand Place and Atomium.

There is also a simple direct train from London to Lille in North France. Lille is only 1.5 hours from London and offers various historical sites including places like Grand Place and Palais des Beaux-Arts. Due to the many cafes and fashion galleries, Lille is perfect for a short weekend trip without traveling far.

Final Thoughts

The fact that so many British people are fond of traveling, the dominant part of this article is devoted to various weekend trips from London to Europe. Whether you are in the mood for shopping in a big city, are interested in some weekend beach breaks in Europe or take a comfortable train tour, you will have various choices after a very short time. So what are you still waiting for? Go on and book that next weekend trip somewhere in Europe!