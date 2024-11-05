Reform UK leader/owner/chairman/imperial overlord (we lose track of what his position is) and alleged MP Nigel Farage has gone on yet another jolly. This time, he’s in America supporting Donald Trump in the US presidential election – instead of being in his constituency or parliament. And that is a problem.

Where’s Wally (again)?

Nigel Farage tweeted that he’d gone stateside in order to hang around Donald Trump’s campaign like the orange-coloured sex pest’s digits hang around young women’s labia:

Just landed in America with @GBNEWS. A Trump win will make the world a safer place. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VSwa1NqPSv — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 4, 2024

Of course, he wasn’t really over there as a politician. Farage was over there as part of his main job: speaking on camera to GB News:

Of course, GB News paid Farage’s company (not Farage, his COMPANY) nearly £100k earlier in the year – for ‘media consultancy’ but also for presenting. We repeat: GB News did NOT PAY NIGEL FARAGE HIMSELF. We assume GB News has also paid for his US holiday too – unless Trump did.

Now, it’s hardly unusual for MPs to go on ‘fact-finding missions’ abroad. Or should we say, it’s not unusual for MPs to go on all-expenses paid jollies abroad and call it ‘work’. So, if Nigel Farage was in the US for that reason, then who are we to say anything?

But let’s be real.

He’s not in the US for that.

Everything free in America

Nigel Farage is in the US because GB News will have paid his ‘COMPANY’ (not HIM, his COMPANY) a tidy sum as it knows he’ll be a ratings winner for him. Oh, and he gets to schmooze with Donald Trump, as well; whatever turns you on, Nigel:

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump says Nigel Farage, who is in attendance at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania tonight, was the 'big winner' in the UK general election pic.twitter.com/zetYUKtS6N — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 4, 2024

Predictably, this tweet was community rated to fuck, with a respondent saying:

Nigel Farage ate four animal penises on UK television last year; he was not the ‘big winner’ in the last UK general election. Labour won, not Reform UK, of which Farage the ‘penis eater,’ is the leader.

Meanwhile, back in Clacton and Nigel Farage’s constituency has England’s highest rate of economic inactivity, along with its poorest town – Jaywick. It also has over a third of kids in poverty and a life expectancy 18 years lower than other parts of Essex. Clacton has some of the top 1% most deprived neighbourhoods in the country as well.

But don’t worry, people of Clacton. Nigel Farage has got your back.

Except he really fucking hasn’t.

Nigel Farage: not worthy of licking the people of Clacton’s boots

You know he lied through his teeth when he said he couldn’t hold meetings (‘surgeries’) for local people in Clacton because:

[the public could] flow through the door with their knives in their pockets..

Farage claimed it was parliament who told him not to hold surgeries. Parliament confirmed they did NOT tell him this – which Farage also admitted to.

In other words, for whatever reason he didn’t want to meet his constituents regularly to sort out… well, we don’t know… that one third of all children in poverty?

Nigel Farage has taken Clacton for a ride. When so many people there are so poor, because of a system that has failed them, Farage as an MP should be spending ALL HIS WORKING TIME focusing on solving that.

Instead, he is once again off in the US to a) push his own media career, b) push GB News’s ratings, and c) nosh off Donald Trump.

Farage is a narcissistic POS, Clacton. If him not bothering to do regular meetings with you all hasn’t convinced you, then surely him having a laugh in the US while your lives go further to shit has?

Please wake up. He’s not in the US to foster good relations with Trump on behalf of you or the UK. He’s there to do that for himself. Because himself is all Nigel Farage ever thinks of.

