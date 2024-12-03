Jeremy Corbyn is taking part in two promotional events in Manchester and Rochdale on Saturday 14 December in support of the Peace and Justice Project’s new book, Monstrous Anger of the Guns: How The Global Arms Trade Is Ruining The World & What We Can Do About It.

Monstrous Anger of the Guns: a new release and a tour

We are seeing injustices caused by war and occupation unfold in real-time via social media, and we are speaking out in our millions against these horrors. Yet, from Gaza to Ukraine, the bombs continue to fall. We must understand why this is happening if we are to end it.

Monstrous Anger of the Guns lays bare the dark and deceitful world of the global arms trade, which, often funded in our name, is a business that counts its profits in billions and its losses in human lives.

Leading activists and campaigners connect the dots, showing how notions of citizenship, democracy and trust in governments are misguided, and how we can fight back by building mass movements, using direct action and legal justice to end the flow of weapons and the environmental and human devastation they bring.

Economist Yanis Varoufakis said the book “equips readers with the information they need to resist the lies that feed humanity’s urge to commit suicide”. He urged people to “read it”.

Journalist Peter Oborne said it contains “devastating testimony. Faultless research. It’s impossible to exaggerate the timeliness of this powerfully written book”.

So, to coincide with the release of Monstrous Anger of the Guns, Corbyn will be making two appearances on 14 December.

The first of these events takes place at the Mechanics Institute in Manchester at 1pm, where Jeremy will be joined by Dr Paul Rogers for an in discussion event on the global arms trade.

The second event will take place at the Rochdale Royale at 6pm and also features Dr Yvonne Ridley, Rabbi Elhanan Beck, and Al Jazeera journalist Youmna El Sayed, as well as many others campaigning for an end to the genocide in Gaza and lasting peace:

