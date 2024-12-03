It’s emerged that the UN is investigating how private sector companies and institutions have been complicit in Israel’s apartheid and ethnic cleansing in Palestine and Gaza.

So, the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has answered a call for evidence from the UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, ahead of a report to the UN Human Rights Council on how the private sector has contributed to establishing and maintain Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The UN: investigating the private sector’s role in Israel’s apartheid

The UN says the report will:

be part of a broader investigation into the involvement of business enterprises, including financial institutions such as banks, pension funds, insurance companies, universites, as well as private military and security companies (PMSC) and weapons manufacturers (WM) (hereinafter all together referred to as “private sector”), in the commission of international crimes connected to Israel’s unlawful occupation, racial segregation and apartheid regime

The deadline for the call for submissions was 30 November 2024, ahead of a report by the Special Rapporteur that will be sent to the 58th Session of the Human Rights Council in March 2025. The thematic report will form part of a broader investigation into the involvement of business enterprises in the commission of international crimes related to Israel’s unlawful occupation, racial segregation and apartheid regime in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The report will focus on business enterprises including financial institutions such as banks, pension funds, insurance companies, universities, as well as private military and security companies and weapon manufacturers.

ICJP’s submission particularly focuses on the complicity of universities and the third sector. The submission refers to UK case studies including some of ICJP’s longstanding experience working to hold UK-based universities and other UK-registered charities to account.

In particular, the submission explains the case studies of Trinity College Cambridge and three other UK based charities: UK Toremet, JNF UK, and Achisomoch Aid Company. The submission details how these groups may be aiding and abetting international crimes against Palestinians, violating Palestinians’ fundamental human rights and disregarding human rights due diligence requirements.

The submission also details the obligations of Member States, following the landmark Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice in July 2024, and makes recommendations on opportunities for international mechanisms to fill the accountability gap that exists in this space.

Featured image via the Canary