The French government was stuck in deadlock for months after the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front) left-wing alliance won the most seats in the country’s snap legislative election in early July. That said, New Popular Front was short of a majority. Still, France’s President Emmanuel Macron ignored the results and appointed centrist Michel Barnier as prime minister. He comes from a party that won just 7% of seats, while New Popular Front won 32%.

‘Stolen election’ by Barnier and Co

Barnier had the initial backing of the far right Rassemblement National (National Rally) of Marine Le Pen. This led left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon to declare “the election was stolen”. That’s because people voted for the centre-left/ left-wing alliance of New Popular Front to defeat Le Pen. Instead, Macron delivered the French people an effective centrist/far-right administration.

But now that looks set to collapse after Barnier went full centrist mode and further ignored the process of democracy. He invoked Article 49.3 to force through the social security part of the budget without a vote. This has resulted in Le Pen supporting the New Popular Front’s move for a no-confidence vote in Barnier, set for 4 December. The vote is likely to pass with such backing.

‘Macron must resign’

On social media, Melenchon said:

All the maneuvers to save the Barnier government have failed. It will fall. And Macron, the sole person responsible for the financial and political crisis, must go to give back the voice of the French people’s votes.

Mathilde Panot, also of the La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) party (part of the New Popular Front), said:

With [Article] 49.3, this is one blow too many from an illegitimate government. We are tabling a motion of censure. Barnier’s fall is a done deal. Macron will be next.

The New Popular Front is an alliance of the centrist, historical left party – the Socialists, along with the Greens, the Communists and the anti-neoliberal, leftist Unsubmissive France.

Head of Unsubmissive France’s program, Clémence Guetté, echoed Panot’s sentiment:



We are filing a motion of censure. This government will fall… But this is only one step: the resignation of Emmanuel Macron is the only way out of the political crisis.

Barnier’s budget bill aimed to deliver £49bn of spending cuts and tax rises. Stuart Bottomley, an upholsterer from England living near Bordeaux told Al Jazeera:

It’s probably for the best, an austerity budget would be a disaster. France will have to decide its future – which way it wants to go. It’s time to stop placating the putrid poison of Le Pen’s fascistic RN. It’ll be like lancing a boil.

Although, there cannot be another parliamentary election until July 2025 and the presidential election is not due until April 2027.

Antoine Léaument of Unsubmissive France in the National Assembly also took aim at Macron:

Le Pen is trying to achieve a so-called victory over a defeat. She did not vote for the censure of Barnier, nor for the dismissal of Macron. She became Macron’s ally for 2 months and she wakes up at Christmas. If it’s chaos, it’s his doing.

As usual, the corporate media has been blurring the situation. The BBC has declined to inform people of the basic facts that New Popular Front won the election in some of its reporting, treating the appointment of Barnier as a common sense move.

Now that is about to collapse for the centrists.

Featured image via Guardian News – YouTube