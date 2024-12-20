A recent study into the extent of the spread of yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets should not be interpreted as a sign that the invasive species has been eradicated in the UK, according to the British Beekeepers’ Association (BBKA).

Yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets: don’t believe the hype

Whilst encouraged by the evidence in the study, led by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), that measures to limit the spread of yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets in the UK have been successful so far, the BBKA has noted that there have been several media reports recently that interpret the findings as suggesting the insects’ incursion has been stopped completely.

The BBKA feel that this is a misreading of the study and one which could hamper future efforts to prevent its establishment.

The BBKA represents nearly 30,000 hobbyist beekeepers in England and Wales and has been supporting the efforts of the Government’s National Bee Unit (NBU) through the formation of volunteer Asian Hornet Teams across the country. These teams have been assisting with identifying potential sightings of yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets, as well as heightening awareness of the destructive hornets in their communities.

Maps within the UKCEH study show the UK and much of Western Europe as highly suitable environments in which yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets can establish. It provides evidence that widespread surveillance and rapid eradication in some countries has limited modelled projections of the spread, compared to nothing being done in a ‘wait and see’ approach.

In short, this UKCEH research looks at the success of measures in limiting spread. It does NOT suggest the threat has been removed. The report should not be seen as an ‘all-clear’ for this country going forward: a very significant threat still remains, despite the huge ongoing efforts by governments and civil society.

They’re still here…

The BBKA’s Asian Hornet Team volunteers have been working tirelessly to raise awareness of the threat posed by this invasive species, as well as actively responding to suspected sightings and monitoring for further hornet activity within their localities. Their efforts, and the efforts of countless others involved in this process, must not be undermined by the implication that the problem has now been solved. Continued public vigilance and support is vital in maintaining the positive momentum outlined by the UKCEH’s findings.

Diane Drinkwater, chair of the BBKA, said:

The evidence in the study highlights the effectiveness of surveillance and rapid eradication. The hard work of BBKA’s associations and their members who’ve worked hard since the first incursion to support the National Bee Unit’s work to prevent establishment is hugely appreciated. The BBKA hopes everyone will continue their efforts to raise public awareness which is essential for monitoring and reporting.

Dr Richard Hassall, lead author of the UKCEH study, added:

Our research highlights the effectiveness of action in the UK in preventing the spread of the yellow-legged hornet. Ongoing vigilance and rapid reporting of yellow-legged hornets is critical as the possibility of continued invasion remains high in the UK. We encourage people to report any suspected sightings to the Asian Hornet Watch App which is available online and as a mobile app.

Yellow-legged ‘Asian’ hornets can be identified by their distinguishing characteristics:

Slightly smaller than our native European hornet.

Black with an orange face.

A thin yellow band near the middle and a broader orange/yellow band around their abdomen, near the tail.

They have bright yellow legs, like they’ve been dipped in a pot of yellow paint – hence the name.

Featured image supplied