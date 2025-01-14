As it enters its final stage in the House of Commons, community union ACORN has heralded the Renters’ Rights Bill “a huge victory for the organised renter’s movement”. However, the proposed legislation is still not without its pitfalls.

Renters’ Rights Bill – almost there

The Renters’ Rights Bill is on the way to delivering improved security and standards for renters, including:

An end to unfair Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, a leading driver of homelessness.

A ‘Decent Homes Standard’ extended to cover privately rented homes.

An end to rental bidding wars which see would-be tenants encouraged to bid against each other over the odds.

A new ombudsman and database that landlords will be required to join, to make it harder for rogue landlords to operate.

A new addition, debated at the ‘report stage’ in parliament on Tuesday 14 January, would see an end to landlords being able to charge rent in advance of a tenancy starting.

This is a key issue that ACORN has been campaigning on, and is welcome news for the many renters struggling to secure a place to call home. Low income people, young families and those on benefits are more likely to be asked for several months, or even longer, of rent up front, something that is simply not possible for many.

More widely however, the Bill fails to seriously address the issue of unaffordable housing. This is why ACORN has been working alongside partners in the Renters Reform Coalition and MPs to support amendments in this area.

One of these amendments, expected to be debated this afternoon, proposes a cap on in tenancy rent rises, to prevent landlords from hiking rents and evicting tenants through the back door.

Rent caps are still needed

But if we are truly to tackle the burning issue of unaffordable homes, the government needs to introduce controls to stop spiralling rental costs. That’s why ACORN is supporting amendments such as the one put forward by Carla Denyer MP, calling for a national ‘living rent’ commission to set rent levels between tenancies, taking into account factors such as the home’s condition, size and local incomes.

Martin Mawdsley, a renter in Liverpool and ACORN representative said:

The changes promised in the Renters’ Rights Bill can’t come soon enough for the millions of renters living in poor conditions, extortionately priced homes and with the threat of eviction through no fault of their own hanging over their heads. We’re pleased to see the hard work of our members over the last decade paying off, and we’re glad that the Government has listened to us and will ban bidding wars and landlords being able to change many months worth of rent up front, two areas that ACORN has been campaigning on across the country. But as most renters are spending way more than 30% of their income on rent, and prices just keep rising, we still need more action to make rented homes more affordable. That’s why we’re calling for in-tenancy rent rises to be capped and rent controls to be brought in.

Featured image via the Canary