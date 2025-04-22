Palestine Action has secured another impressive victory against arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and genocidal Israel. This time, its concerted direct action has forced Manchester-based metal components manufacturer Dean Group International to sever all ties with Elbit’s UK subsidiary Instro Precision.

The company has confirmed this to Palestine Action in an email. In this, it promised to never to work with Elbit Systems or its subsidiaries in the future.

The move comes less than three weeks after Palestine Action targeted Dean Group in a direct action campaign, exposing its complicity in the production of Israeli weapons.

Palestine Action defeat another company connected to genocide-complicit Elbit Systems

Specifically, Dean Group’s “commitment not to engage with the Elbit or Instro supply chains” follows Palestine Action’s rooftop occupation and property sabotage at Dean Group’s site in Irlam, Greater Manchester on 31 March 2025.

Activists had scaled the factory roof and drenched the building in blood-red paint – a visual representation of the Palestinian bloodshed enabled by companies like Dean Group that supply parts for Elbit’s weapons manufacturing.

Activists targeted the same Irlam site in July 2024, dismantling its occupation-enabling products.

Dean Group were confirmed to have been supplying Instro Precision when activists entered the Instro premises in Kent. There, the former’s materials were found alongside the sniper sights and weapons components which Instro exports en-masse to Israel.

Notably, during previous direct actions at Elbit’s Instro Precision facility in Broadstairs, Kent, Palestine Action uncovered evidence of Elbit using subcontracted metal parts that Dean Group had supplied. Instro Precision manufactures surveillance and targeting equipment that the Israeli military has used in its attacks on Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Dean Group severe all ties with Elbit subsidiary Instro Precision

Following the March action, Dean Group formally confirmed to Palestine Action that it had terminated all business relations with Instro Precision and would categorically not engage with Elbit Systems or its subsidiaries going forward.

This latest victory mirrors a series of wins by Palestine Action in their campaign to dismantle the supply chain that enables Israeli warfare, including but not limited to:

In 2023, recruitment firm iO Associates dropped Elbit Systems following repeated actions.

In 2024, their suppliers Hydrafeed, lobbyists APCO Worldwide, and hauliers Kuehne+Nagel all cut ties with Elbit after Palestine Action targeted them.

Most recently, Fisher German confirmed it would no longer manage property for Elbit’s drone production site in Shenstone.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said:

Another link in Elbit’s war machine has been smashed. Dean Group’s decision to walk away from Instro Precision – and to reject Elbit Systems entirely — proves that sustained direct action works. This is not just a symbolic win- it’s an operational blow to Elbit’s ability to produce the weapons used to massacre Palestinians.

Palestine Action’s direct action campaign continues to target Elbit Systems and all those who facilitate its business. With every broken contract and severed supply line, the campaign moves closer to its goal: shutting Elbit down for good.

