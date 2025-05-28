An autonomous group acting under the banner of Palestine Action Scotland targeted another contractor complicit in the arms supply chain to genocidal Israel.

Company supplying services to arms company Leonardo gets the Palestine Action Scotland treatment

Early on 25 May, activists damaged the front facade of the facility housing Castle Precision Engineering in Glasgow Southside.

They used the group’s signature red paint symbolising complicity, spraying it extensively across the exterior of the building:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestine Action Scotland (@pal_action_scot)

The group said they targeted the facility because it is a link in the supply chain of Scottish companies supplying arms parts to Israel:

A spokesperson for Palestine Action Scotland stated:

Israel’s overt goal of exterminating and displacing Palestinian life is made possible by facilities like this one. Vital parts are distributed to assembly lines in Scotland to make the planes, drones and weapons that are slaughtering children as you read this.

Castle Precision Engineering: contracting for genocide

Castle Precision Engineering works directly with Leonardo, one of the worlds largest arms manufacturers. Leonardo has close ties to the Israeli State and to the Israeli-based Elbit Systems, a major supplier of the Israeli Army. Its Edinburgh site manufactures the laser-targeting systems for F-35 fighter jets. Israel has used the model to bomb Gaza.

Arms manufacturers such as Leonardo require a network of contractors to function.

The spokesperson further stated:

By targeting one of their suppliers, Castle Precision Engineering, we are directly responding to calls from Palestine to disrupt the chain of arms from Scotland to Israel. We’re ordinary local residents taking direct action against the bloody supply chain enabling Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. Anyone as horrified by the atrocities Israel is committing could do exactly as we have done. As long as complicit companies try to operate from within our communities in Glasgow, they will remain a target.

The spokesperson continued:

While our governments attempts to publicly decry Israel’s actions and shift the blame in the face of mounting public and legal pressure, it actively supplies the flow of arms that makes these crimes possible. Marches and petitions are not sufficient. It is our collective responsibility to cut off at its source.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) set out clear obligations for UN states. This includes: not supporting Israel’s unlawful acts and the unlawful situation it has created in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and ensuring Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law, or the laws of war.

Featured image