As the UK faces increasingly extreme summer heat due to climate breakdown, new research has revealed that up to two-thirds of British workers could be exposed to dangerously high temperatures at work by the end of this decade. What’s more, these climate crisis-exacerbated deadly temperatures will affect virtually the entire workforce by the end of the century under current emissions trajectories.

UK workers forced to work in deadly temperatures

These are the findings of a new report titled A New Deal for Working People: Extreme Heat. Independent research institute Autonomy produced the damning new revelations, which argues that the UK is failing to protect workers from rising heat. Crucially, the report sets out that the UK urgently needs legislation to prevent exploitation in increasingly unsafe working conditions.

Despite record-breaking summers and rising mortality from heat, the UK remains one of the only countries in Europe without a legal maximum working temperature. However, the Labour government has omitted any such policy from its flagship Employment Right Bill.

The report highlights how workers are being left dangerously exposed. By comparison, countries such as Spain, Cyprus, and the UAE have already implemented enforceable workplace temperature thresholds.

Key findings from the report include:

Two-thirds of UK workers could face extreme heatwaves over 35°C by the late 2020s.

Over 99% of the workforce is likely to experience extreme heat events by the final quarter of the century under a high-emissions scenario.

Six million workers are already considered acutely exposed, particularly in construction, agriculture, logistics and cleaning sectors.

The UK’s current lack of regulation is “dangerously out of step” with international best practice.

Workers’ rights in climate crisis-supercharged heatwaves

The report sets out a policy package to protect workers from the escalating risks of deadly temperatures. This includes:

A legal maximum working temperature of 27°C for outdoor or strenuous work, in line with TUC guidance.

Mandated provision of shelter, rest breaks, and heat safety equipment for all workers.

Legal right to stop work during high heat periods, without loss of pay.

General secretary of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers’ Union Sarah Woolley said:

This is a critical report from The Autonomy Institute. It is a powerful call to action for real workplace protections against the growing threat of extreme heat. BFAWU members – from food production to frontline services – are among the most vulnerable, and it is unacceptable that in 2025, there are still no legal safeguards to shield them from dangerous temperatures. We back the call for a legally enforced maximum working temperature and a suite of protective measures to ensure every worker’s health and dignity are prioritised in a rapidly warming world.

