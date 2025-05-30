Disabled people across the UK, particularly in traditionally Labour-supporting regions, face the looming threat of reduced financial support due to proposed reforms to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Personal Independence Payment (PIP). But we now know that those in the Midlands and Wales are most at risk – thanks to research from the iPaper.

Wales and the Midlands: stripped of DWP PIP

The government’s plans, which aim to tighten DWP PIP eligibility criteria, could lead to devastating impacts on vulnerable individuals relying on these benefits to navigate daily life.

In Wales, an alarming 90% of the 91,000 PIP claimants currently on the standard rate daily living allowance could find themselves ineligible if reassessed under new rules set to take effect from November 2026.

Similarly, in the East Midlands and West Midlands, the threat extends to 89% of claimants, suggesting that the reforms, aimed at cutting welfare costs, stand to affect the most vulnerable members of society.

The new regulations stipulate that claimants must score at least four points in one of the daily living categories to qualify for the standard benefit, which provides support for essential tasks such as managing finances, maintaining hygiene, and socialising.

This stringent criterion has sparked outrage, especially among mental health advocates who fear that individuals struggling with conditions such as anxiety and depression may be disproportionately affected. As one MP involved in the opposition voiced, the proposed cuts disregard the complex daily challenges faced by those with less visible disabilities.

The tip of the iceberg

But the huge numbers in Wales and the Midlands who will see the DWP cut their support are just the tip of the iceberg.

As the Canary previously reported, as a minimum and according to a DWP impact assessment, as many as 370,000 current claimants could lose their PIP entitlement due to changes in eligibility rules set to be implemented in November 2026, pending parliamentary approval.

But crucially, about 430,000 future applicants are anticipated to be denied the benefit, creating an average annual loss of around £4,500 for those affected. Therefore, Bryant’s 90% figure is not accurate – because people, including children transitioning from Disability Living Allowance to PIP – will lose out.

So, the figure is nearer 20% – not 10% – based on the DWP’s own data – plus 150,000 carers who will also lose their Carer’s Allowance.

However, this is all just before the end of 2028/29. The long-term picture is horrifying.

A horrifying picture emerging of DWP PIP cuts

The changes to DWP PIP Kendall is proposing target neurodivergent, learning disabled, and those with mental health disorders. Moreover, disabled people who need help with things like cutting up food, supervision, prompting, or assistance to wash, dress, or monitor their health condition, will no longer be eligible.

And revelations from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has also shown that the changes will disproportionately hit PIP claimants over 50 as well. Specifically, the criteria goalpost shifts will deny 1.09 million (nearly 70% of those who could lose out) the Daily Living component of PIP. Part of this cohort is obviously also people Labour is already hammering with the Winter Fuel Payment cuts.

Another FOI made by a member of the public unearthed that around 209,000 people getting enhanced rate DWP PIP Daily Living will lose it. On top of this, around 1.1 million people getting the standard rate will lose it.

In total then, nearly 1.4 million people could, on reassessment, lose their Daily Living element of DWP PIP. However, as the Canary’s Steve Topple previously noted, this doesn’t tell us how many could lose their full PIP altogether. This is because the data does not show how many of these people get standard or enhanced Mobility Element of DWP PIP.

Nonetheless, it’s evident that the plans will be enormously detrimental for chronically ill and disabled people.

