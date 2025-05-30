Robert Jenrick, Shadow Lord Chancellor and wannabe vigilante, has caused a stir on social media. He is releasing a video showing him on a weird caped crusader warpath about ‘fare-dodgers’ on the London underground. All he’s missing is a cape:

Interesting Fact of the Day: If Robert Jenrick were to catch 50 fare dodgers a day, recouping £2.90 each time for the taxpayer, it would take him well over 1,000 years to recoup the amount the taxpayer lost when he helped a major Tory donor avoid a £45m tax bill back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/76WFQJlSjZ — NewsThump (@newsthump) May 30, 2025

‘I’m both Robert and Jenrick. Not because I have to be, now because I choose to be’

Robert Jenrick is claiming the reaction to his video shows the Left are “out of touch with the public on crime”. Which, by the way, he filmed without permission from TfL.

EXCL Shadow Justice Secretary breaks TfL rules.. LBC has had it confirmed Robert Jenrick did NOT have permission to film on Transport for London property https://t.co/zj99RKaR0k — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 29, 2025

However, crime is something he’s all too familiar with.

Previously, he admitted helping a Conservative Party donor avoid a £45m tax bill by rushing through Richard Desmond’s luxury housing development, a day before a community infrastructure levy came into force.

If you’re this angry about £2.80 fare dodgers – you’re gonna be real furious about the billionaire tax avoiders! …aren’t…aren’t you?! https://t.co/rd5N3dtlpE — Samayya (@sigmalphabet) May 29, 2025

He claimed the scheme would not be viable if the developer had to pay the tax. Importantly, authorities would have used the money to fund public services in Tower Hamlets, one of the country’s most deprived areas.

Well how about the law abiding people who have to make up the difference for his past illegality. Don’t remember you complaining about that too much. https://t.co/MutdYOj477 — Colin Patton (@colinpatton10) May 30, 2025

You either die a villain or live long enough to see yourself become one

So, Robert Jenrick is okay with Tory donors avoiding £45m tax bills. But if working-class Bob avoids a £3 tube fare, he should be locked up?

Lawbreaking is “out of control”, says well-known respecter of laws and rules, Robert Jenrick pic.twitter.com/LMKjD1Xuqe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 29, 2025

This is the same man who, in 2020, claimed over £100,000 in expenses for a third home in his constituency of Newark.

In the same year, the Public Accounts Committee claimed that Robert Jenrick had awarded his constituency funding as part of an “opaque” and “not impartial” process.

He also ignored government lockdown restrictions during the pandemic by travelling 150 miles to his second home in Hertfordshire.

He’s worrying too much about people not paying train fares. Especially for a man with so many homes, and at least one car (which cameras caught him speeding in).

What time is Honest Bob Jenrick doing a video about fiddling your travel expenses? #BBCBreakfast #r4today pic.twitter.com/fYGM84bRg8 — Sean Davids (@MancTotter) May 30, 2025

Fear is a tool to Robert Jenrick

Of course, the rules don’t apply to Tories. And no one is falling for Robert Jenrick pretending to find a moral compass.

A Tory thinking the rules don’t apply to him? pic.twitter.com/CO9cpfxI8Q — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) May 29, 2025

As Robert Jenrick has suddenly found his moral compass by confronting ‘fare dodgers’, perhaps he could have a word with these bastions of monetary responsibility.

Rishi Sunak

Dido Harding

Michelle Mone#GMB #BBCBreakfast #Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/FqAjewwFaS — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 30, 2025

Jenrick’s constituency, Newark, has a higher crime rate than London. Which begs the question, why is he not focusing his apparent excess of time and energy on solving problems for the people who (stupidly) elected him?

● Newark crime rate: 123 crimes per 1,000 people ● London 105.8 per 1,000 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 30, 2025

It’s been pointed out that Jenrick’s constituency of Newark actually has a higher crime rate than London pic.twitter.com/oWx7xs5XKC — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) May 29, 2025

What’s next? Will he show up and start enforcing unpaid TV licenses?

Robert Jenrick just marched into my flat and logged me out of my girlfriend’s netflix — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) May 29, 2025

Robert Jenrick finds someone with an overdue library book… pic.twitter.com/tT1gEStFDT — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) May 29, 2025

Robert Jenrick noticing that you haven’t separated your recycling properly pic.twitter.com/pu95sP4NAQ — JPC (@jpxan71) May 29, 2025

The rules only apply when there is a political point to make. Otherwise? Do what you want. As long as Robert Jenrick and his rich pals get away with millions in tax avoidance, while poor people get locked up for petty crimes.

