Your horoscope for Saturday 31 May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars is square Jupiter in your horoscope today, Aries, and you’re feeling turbo-charged. Careful—you’re one ignored Slack message away from flipping a desk and declaring a general strike. The urge to do something is strong, but action without strategy is just burnout in a bandana. Redirect your fire into rallying the team or crafting a pointed (but tasteful) disruption of that “return to office” memo. Revolt is a team sport, not a solo sprint.

Taurus ♉

Venus trines the Moon in your horoscope, Taurus, and the stars grant you full permission to disengage from productivity guilt. That voice in your head telling you to “get back to it”? That’s capitalism, not your intuition. Instead, get back to your sourdough starter. Read a radical zine in the bathtub. Sit in stillness like a boulder with boundaries. Today’s lesson: you don’t have to “earn” your right to exist slowly.

Gemini ♊

Mercury opposes Neptune and the air is thick with confusion, Gemini. You might find yourself arguing with a tech bro who insists universal basic income would “ruin innovation.” Don’t. Save your wit for more fertile ground—like the group chat organizing the office walkout. Use your gift of gab for good today: start conversations, seed ideas, question every “culture fit” interview. Words are spells. Cast them wisely.

Cancer ♋

The Moon in your horoscope sign is tenderising your armor, Cancer, and you’re feeling everyone’s emotional labor… again. But today isn’t about carrying others—it’s about modeling softness with boundaries. You don’t have to be the unpaid therapist of your workplace revolution. You can say “I care, but I’m off duty.” Pour your energy into making resistance feel like a warm kitchen, not a cold spreadsheet. Mutual aid begins with mutual rest.

Leo ♌

The Sun squares Saturn, and you’re suddenly aware of every chain dressed as a compliment. “You’re such a rockstar!” they say, as they pile on a sixth project without extra pay. No, Leo. You’re not their mascot of unpaid excellence. Today is about reclaiming your roar. Name your boundaries. Question praise that comes without protection. And if you want to shine, do it for your people—not their profit.

Virgo ♍

Mercury trines Pluto, and your mind is sharp enough to cut through red tape—and maybe the company’s wellness initiative, too. Today’s ideal for digging deep: look into who actually benefits from that new “efficiency model.” Spoiler: it’s not you. Use your talent for systems to design alternatives, not tighten chains. Remember, Virgo: the revolution may not be perfect, but your spreadsheets for it can be.

Libra ♎

Venus squares Pluto, Libra, and you’re noticing how often politeness is used as a silencing tool. Yes, you want balance—but not if it comes at the expense of your principles. Today’s the day to practice “beautiful confrontation”: call out the nonsense with grace and a spreadsheet of receipts. The stars say you can say “That’s unacceptable” with a smile and still keep your favorite scarf fluttering in righteous wind.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto’s in retrograde and your x-ray vision is fully activated. Scorpio, you see through the polished façade of your workplace like it’s a glass door. You know who’s hoarding power, who’s faking solidarity, and who’s ripe for a radicalizing conversation. Just remember: secrets are powerful, but only if shared with the right people. Don’t gatekeep the revolution—network it. Quietly. Strategically. Mercilessly.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter is in a tense angle with the Sun, and your freedom-loving soul is screaming in the break room. The walls feel too tight. The goals too empty. Resist the urge to quit on impulse and flee to a yurt commune—unless the yurt has Wi-Fi for digital organising. Instead, plant seeds of disruption. A zine here, a protest playlist there. You’re not trapped, Sag—you’re fermenting.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn’s slow roll through your horoscope values sector is asking: What are you building—and who is it for? If the answer is “my boss’s bonus,” it’s time to reassess. You’re the planner of the zodiac, but even you need a break from optimising exploitation. Start laying bricks for something that feeds everyone. Delegate. Delay. Delete the word “grind” from your vocabulary. You’re here to build structures of care, not systems of stress.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus is stirring your social sector, Aquarius, and today you’re done being the quiet nonconformist. You’re ready to bring the weird loud. Propose an anti-capitalist book club in your Slack. Ask uncomfortable questions in all-hands meetings. Float a “co-op instead of layoffs” plan. Even if they side-eye you now, remember: today’s oddball is tomorrow’s oracle. Just be sure to explain your spreadsheets to the non-visionaries.

Pisces ♓

Neptune’s horoscope vibes are foggy today, Pisces, and you may be floating between “this system is broken” and “what if we all just took naps forever?” Both are valid. But today, instead of escaping, dream forward. Draw the neighborhood you want. Write a future where the rent is free and the food is shared. You don’t need to lead the charge. Just believe in the possibility—and make it beautiful.

