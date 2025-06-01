Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Sunday 1 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars sextiles Mercury in your horoscope, and you’re a firestorm of righteous ideas, Aries. But before you charge into the manager’s office demanding collective control of the lunch schedule, remember: the most effective revolts are coordinated. Gather your fellow warriors first. Your energy is powerful—but don’t let it be co-opted by being named “Employee Engagement Manager.” Today, lead by example. And if example means walking out early for mutual aid? Even better.

Taurus ♉

Venus lounges in your house of rest, Taurus, and capitalism is furious. Good. Today, you are the embodiment of resistance through stillness. Reject the urgency cult. Your greatest act of rebellion might be not replying. Enjoy your tea slowly. Cancel something. Watch a cloud. The system wants your loyalty in exchange for stress. Deny both. When they ask why you missed the meeting, tell them you were prioritising worker dignity. (Then mute the chat.)

Gemini ♊

Mercury harmonises with Uranus in your horoscope and your brain is on a delightful bender. You’ve got 15 tabs open and at least four could start revolutions. Channel this chaos wisely. Today is for whispering radical truths in casual tones: “Did you know productivity is a capitalist invention?” Say it over coffee. In the stairwell. On the shared doc. And then vanish like the wind, leaving seeds of dissent behind. Keep the ideas moving—and yourself slightly mysterious.

Cancer ♋

The Moon cozies up to Neptune, and your sensitivity is a portal today. You’re reading people like unpaid invoices. Resist the urge to carry every emotional burden. Instead, redirect that depth: host a quiet solidarity check-in, drop off a care package, or just cry publicly to disrupt professionalism. Your emotions are not “too much”—they’re data capitalism can’t quantify. Let that be your rebellion. Bonus if you can organise while crocheting.

Leo ♌

The Sun squares Neptune in your horoscope, and you’re grappling with questions of ego vs. purpose. Are you being seen—or simply used? Today, reclaim your spotlight by shining it on injustice. Don’t just be charismatic—be catalytic. Share resources. Center voices that always get talked over. And beware the trap of being labeled a “culture driver”—that’s code for “we want your labor without your demands.” You’re not the mascot of resistance, Leo—you’re the movement.

Virgo ♍

Saturn trines your ruler, Mercury, and the stars are handing you the clipboard of revolution. You’ve got receipts, a backup plan, and a pie chart of exploitative scheduling practices. Yes, you’re brilliant—but don’t let perfection stop progress. Today, share your systems, even if they’re still in beta. Show others how to spot wage theft on a spreadsheet. Teach them what to question. Your brain is a liberation engine—just don’t forget to power it with snacks.

Libra ♎

Venus opposite Mars is stirring up conflict between “let’s just get along” and “let’s burn this all down politely.” Libra, here’s your permission slip: harmonious resistance is a thing. You don’t have to choose between being liked and being just. Say the hard thing with style. Bake cookies and organise. Wear your best outfit to the picket line. Today, your elegance is a weapon. Wield it with velvet gloves and radical intent.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto retrograde is digging up some juicy truths, Scorpio. You’re seeing power plays at work and realising who’s pretending to be an ally while cashing checks off your labor. Today, you’re called to strategise in the shadows. Document. Observe. Share knowledge with the quiet ones in the corner. Transformation doesn’t need to be loud—it just needs to be intentional. Make plans they won’t see coming. Also: delete the snarky draft email. Save that energy for the bigger move.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter squares the Sun in your horoscope and you’re ready to yeet capitalism into the sea. Today’s vibes scream big-picture rebellion. Dream up new systems. Talk to strangers about cooperative bakeries. Start a free library that doubles as a community hub. Don’t get discouraged if others say “that’ll never work.” Your optimism is contagious—use it to inspire people who forgot there was anything beyond the hustle. Just remember: even revolutionaries need water and Wi-Fi.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn tightens your grip on reality—but also hands you the blueprints for what comes after. Yes, you’ve mastered the system. Now tear it down properly. Today is perfect for structural sabotage: ask hard questions in soft tones, correct the numbers, expose the inefficiencies. You’re not here to make the machine run better—you’re here to replace it with something that doesn’t chew through people. Plan accordingly. And if you’re tired, delegate. That’s solidarity too.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus jolts your perception today, Aquarius, and you’re seeing through every facade like x-ray glasses in a startup office. The “flexible culture”? Just exploitation in leggings. That “innovation summit”? A capitalism reboot. The stars say: speak truth to power—but weirdly. Use art. Use memes. Use a code hidden in the calendar invites. You’re the mad scientist of justice today. Just make sure someone else has the blueprints in case you vanish into a thought spiral.

Pisces ♓

Neptune is singing lullabies into your psychic inbox, Pisces, and in this horoscope they all hum the same tune: rest is radical. Your intuition is strong today—lean into it. You’ll know who’s hurting even if they say they’re fine. Reach out gently. Make a pot of tea. Don’t try to solve everything. Dream big, then write it down. Today, your softness disrupts the grind in ways the data can’t track. And that? That’s your gift.

