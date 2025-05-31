In the UK, an astonishing one in 11 adults serves as unpaid carers, a role that extends far beyond mere assistance. These 5.7 million people constitute a vital segment of society, providing care for their loved ones. Yet Labour’s cuts to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Personal Independence Payment (PIP) will cut nearly £650 million in support from around 150,000 carers. So, Carers UK has taken a stand.

Unpaid carers; saving the government £184 billion – yet the DWP will cut their benefits, anyway

Recent research has unveiled that the contribution of these unpaid carers is valued at an eye-watering £184 billion annually. However, this figure may not fully encapsulate their true worth, as a significant 36% of carers take more than three years to acknowledge their caregiving role.

Despite their invaluable contributions, a staggering 55% of these individuals feel undervalued by society. Many are grappling with the heavy toll that caregiving takes on their mental and physical well-being.

A recent study highlighted that eight out of ten carers foresee worsening health impacts in the coming years. Such stark reveals underline the need for greater recognition and support for these unsung heroes – not lease from the DWP.

DWP: cutting unpaid carers already pathetic benefits

Thanks to DWP cuts to PIP, a staggering 150,000 people are set to lose their eligibility for Carer’s Allowance and the carer element of DWP Universal Credit, as highlighted by the latest announcements from chancellor Rachel Reeves during her Spring Statement.

These changes come against a backdrop of significant cuts to chronically ill and disabled people’s benefits, anticipated to affect as many as 3.2 million families by 2030. According to estimates, individuals could see their annual income plummet by an average of £1,720 due to these shifts in policy.

DWP PIP, which is crucial for so many disabled people, is split into two distinct components: daily living and mobility.

Currently, the standard rate for the daily living part of DWP PIP requires claimants to accrue between eight and 11 points, while those eligible for the higher rate must score 12 points or more. However, a new threshold is set to be introduced in November 2026 which will require a minimum score of four points in at least one activity to qualify for the daily living component, although the mobility criteria will remain unchanged.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, sharply condemned the decision, describing it as “the first substantial cuts to Carer’s Allowance in decades,” and calling it an unprecedented step in the wrong direction.

Poverty is already entrenched. Labour will make it even worse with DWP PIP cuts.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, she voiced serious concerns over the implications for the many unpaid carers already facing financial hardship.

1.2 million unpaid carers already live in poverty, and 400,000 live in deep poverty in the UK.

She further explained that DWP PIP functions as a “gateway” benefit, meaning that changes will have dire consequences on the entitlements and support available to those who are already in difficult positions.

The DWP itself estimates that 150,000 unpaid carers will lose their entitlements to Carer’s Allowance or the carer’s element of Universal Credit.

Moreover, the financial burden on carers is exacerbated by the revelation that Carer’s Allowance currently provides £81.90 a week to those who care for someone for a minimum of 35 hours per week, but that support is now dwindling. The carer’s allowance of DWP Universal Credit is £198.31 every four weeks.

“The Most Valuable Portrait”

So, to shed light on this often-overlooked group and DWP PIP cuts, Specsavers Home Visits has collaborated with Carers UK and artist Colin Davidson to create a portrait titled “The Most Valuable Portrait“:

This piece features carer Jaycee La Bouche, who tends to her mother, and has been symbolically valued at £184 billion to reflect the immense contributions of over a million unpaid carers.

Davidson articulated the intent behind the project, stating, “It represents all the unpaid carers who deserve to be seen and valued.” This sentiment resonates deeply amidst a backdrop where caring responsibilities frequently go unacknowledged by the wider community.

Carers UK echoes these concerns, asserting that the health and social care system would face a catastrophic breakdown without unpaid carers.

Already cut to the bone and exhausted

According to Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK:

We want to see greater acknowledgment of the true value of unpaid care—a lifeline for many that often goes unrecognised.

The combined voices of these caregivers demand not just recognition, but actionable support and resources.

The challenges faced by unpaid carers are manifold – and that’s before the knock-on effect of DWP PIP cuts.

Over the past decade, approximately 4.3 million individuals have stepped into caring roles, equating to around 12,000 people per day. The burden of these responsibilities is disproportionate, falling heavily on women, who comprise nearly 59% of this workforce.

Significantly, many carers are juggling this role with paid employment; 56% of carers are managing both caregiving and holding jobs, often sacrificing their work hours. Alarmingly, 32% have been compelled to abandon their jobs altogether due to the demands of caregiving, reflecting a systemic failure to accommodate their needs.

Additionally, a report from Carers Trust revealed that 45% of unpaid carers feel they do not receive adequate support.

This lack of recognition is particularly acute among those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and from Black and brown communities, who often encounter additional barriers to accessing essential services. The socio-economic impact of this caregiving crisis is profound, with many carers sacrificing their own financial stability in the process.

DWP PIP cuts will exacerbate a crisis for unpaid carers

According to recent census data, about 1.5 million individuals dedicate more than 50 hours a week to caregiving tasks. This commitment comes at a staggering cost—one in ten unpaid carers finds themselves in poverty, with many struggling to afford basic necessities like food and heating.

The government’s failure to provide adequate support not only jeopardises the well-being of these individuals but also places immense strain on the broader social care system.

Now, that lack of support – such as giving unpaid carers the equivalent of the minimum wage – will be exacerbated by DWP PIP cuts. It is astonishing that, given these people save the government so much money, it still wants to cut support for some of them.

Carers UK has taken an admirable stand. Now, further action needs to manifest to stop these cuts in their tracks.

Featured image via Specsavers/Carers UK/Colin Davidson