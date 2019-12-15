Backlash against Hallmark for pulling gay wedding adverts
The Hallmark Channel has pulled ads for a wedding-planning website that featured two brides kissing at the altar following pressure from a conservative advocacy group,
In one of the adverts for Zola, two brides stand at the altar and discuss whether their wedding would go more smoothly if they had used a planning site before sharing a kiss.
don't worry @hallmarkchannel all the groovy gay ladies i know won't be watching your #Christmas schlock they'll be out celebrating with their "families" wives, children, friends on & on & getting married in chic ensembles, didn't you all get the memo? #family is all inclusive
— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) December 14, 2019
This is the lovely ad that @HallmarkChannel pulled from their broadcast after conservatives complained. A simple kiss by lesbian newlyweds. Same-sex marriage has been the law of the land for four years. LGBTQ families are beautiful.#BoycottHallmark pic.twitter.com/4UFDiebBVi
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) December 14, 2019
Yo @hallmarkchannel!
What old homophobic bigot you got running things over there? #boycotthallmark #HallmarkChannel #hallmark https://t.co/Xiaw4Zlpcm
— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) December 15, 2019
Molly Biwer, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at Hallmark, said a conservative group, One Million Moms, part of the American Family Association, had complained about the ads to Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark’s parent company. A post on the group’s website said that Abbott “reported the advertisement aired in error”.
Biwer said:
The debate surrounding these commercials on all sides was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value.
The Hallmark brand is never going to be divisive. We don’t want to generate controversy, we’ve tried very hard to stay out of it… we just felt it was in the best interest of the brand to pull them and not continue to generate controversy.
