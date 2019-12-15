Security forces fire tear gas as protests in Beirut turn ugly
Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas as violence between police and anti-government protesters in Lebanon flared up.
The violence was some of the worst in the capital Beirut since demonstrations began two months ago.
For first time in Beirut, anti-riot police fired rubber bullets at protesters, whom they chased away from the city centre.
It was not clear what caused the harsh crackdown meted out against the anti-government protesters following earlier clashes with those who attacked the protest camp.
The tension comes only two days before the president meets with parliamentary blocs to name a prime minister.
Earlier consultations were postponed amid the failure of rival political groups to agree on a new head of government.
Protesters have been calling for a new government unaffiliated with establishment political parties after the government headed by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in October.
