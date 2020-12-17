FrontLine episode 1: Jeremy Corbyn
I’ve spent the past six months having incredible conversations with inspirational people. Every two weeks, you’ll get to listen to one of those conversations. I’ve been speaking with people on the front line of the biggest battles of our time, to get their answer to a basic question:
“What makes someone move beyond words, into action? What makes someone place themselves on the front line?”
These are vulnerable, intimate, informal conversations that get right to the core of each person’s value systems. Who is kicking off this new and fascinating podcast series? Our first guest, Jeremy Corbyn.
Get involved
Please support The Canary today so we can make more of these videos.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
