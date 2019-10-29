UK on course for December general election as Corbyn backs poll

The UK is on course for a December general election after Labour announced its conditions to back the move had been met.

Jeremy Corbyn told his shadow cabinet Labour would launch the “most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen” now a no-deal Brexit was “off the table”.

It comes ahead of the government’s bid to convince MPs to back a poll on 12 December.

The Skwawkbox reports that Labour will be focussing its campaign on “reversing the misery, poverty and cuts” of a decade of Tory-led austerity. Labour will also seek to amend the election bill to give 16- and 17-year-olds the vote.

