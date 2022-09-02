BREAKING: XR enters UK parliament, supergluing themselves inside
Extinction Rebellion (XR) UK have burst into parliament in protest. Members have superglued themselves to the Speaker’s chair. It’s to challenge the lack of action by the government and corporations on the climate catastrophe. XR are saying that parliamentary democracy isn’t fit for purpose, and that people should instead form “citizen assemblies”. Of course, superglue companies must be delighted. And, XR is not the first group to do this kind of stunt.
XR breach UK parliament
As XR UK tweeted:
BREAKING NEWS: Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speakers Chair inside the commons chamber.
Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens' Assembly Now: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this…" pic.twitter.com/JqKBasRaCH
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) September 2, 2022
Read on...
Members also locked themselves onto parliament’s gates:
People attached banners to parliament itself:
On its Facebook page, XR UK said it and its members were:
currently protesting inside and outside of Parliament, demanding a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice. Inside Parliament, protesters are taking action. Outside the building, protesters have dropped a banner from the scaffolding and have locked on in front of the railings.
There is an urgent need to upgrade our political system: a new Prime Minister will be chosen next week by a fraction of the country, and the cost of living crisis will leave millions unable to pay their bills this winter. A citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice would be a new, fairer politics that would represent ordinary people.
XR UK livestreamed the action on its YouTube:
Citizens Assemblies
XR UK’s demands for citizens assemblies are based on the fact that politicians are not doing enough about the climate catastrophe. As the group wrote:
The Citizens’ Assembly on Climate and Ecological Justice will bring together a “mini public” of ordinary people to investigate, discuss and make recommendations on how to respond to the climate emergency. Similar to jury service, members will be randomly selected from across the country. The process will be designed to ensure that the Assembly reflects the whole country in terms of characteristics such as gender, age, ethnicity, education level and geography. Assembly members will hear balanced information from experts and those most affected by the emergency. Members will speak openly and honestly in small groups with the aid of professional facilitators. Together they will work through their differences and draft and vote on recommendations.
The Citizens’ Assembly will be run by non-governmental organisations under independent oversight. This is the fairest and most powerful way to cut through party politics. It will empower citizens to actually work together and take responsibility for our climate and ecological emergency.
As of 1pm on Friday 2 September, XR UK’s protest was still ongoing.
Promising action?
Of course, XR is not the first group to breach parliament in protest over our politicians. For example, in 2015 Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) entered parliament – subsequently being abused by police and security. The group repeated the action in 2016, when security told the BBC to stop filming because of it.
Moreover, the protest seemed all a bit white – with XR’s historical diversity problem seemingly not fully resolved. And storming parliament when no politicians are there seems a bit timid as the building is entirely open to the public, anyway – although XR UK did note on its Facebook page that:
This is Extinction Rebellion’s opening act for our September plans. Join us at 10am, Marble Arch, on 10th September to continue to demand a Citizens’ Assembly.
But overall, it’s good to see XR UK taking some actual direct action – as opposed to other organisation’s usual preference for state-sanctioned A-to-B marches. Let’s hope it builds into something bigger, more radical, and diverse this September.
Featured image and additional images via Extinction Rebellion UK – YouTube
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.