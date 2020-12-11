Healthcare workers ‘seven times more likely to get severe Covid’

Healthcare workers have a seven-fold increased risk of getting severe coronavirus (Covid-19), a new study suggests. Researchers said social care and transport staff have also got an increased risk.

The new study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined data from the UK Biobank and Public Health England.

Researchers found that of 120,075 participants in the Biobank database, 271 had severe coronavirus.

Among all participants, 29% were “essential” workers in occupations including healthcare, social care, education, and transport. They compared these workers to so-called “non essential workers”.

Healthcare workers were found to have a seven-fold increased risk of severe coronavirus. Those working in social care and in education were 84% as likely to do so, while ‘other’ essential workers had a 60% higher risk of developing severe coronavirus.

The authors of the report, led by scientists from the University of Glasgow, concluded: