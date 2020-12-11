Healthcare workers ‘seven times more likely to get severe Covid’
Healthcare workers have a seven-fold increased risk of getting severe coronavirus (Covid-19), a new study suggests. Researchers said social care and transport staff have also got an increased risk.
Risk
The new study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined data from the UK Biobank and Public Health England.
Researchers found that of 120,075 participants in the Biobank database, 271 had severe coronavirus.
Among all participants, 29% were “essential” workers in occupations including healthcare, social care, education, and transport. They compared these workers to so-called “non essential workers”.
Healthcare workers were found to have a seven-fold increased risk of severe coronavirus. Those working in social care and in education were 84% as likely to do so, while ‘other’ essential workers had a 60% higher risk of developing severe coronavirus.
Need
The authors of the report, led by scientists from the University of Glasgow, concluded:
Essential workers have a higher risk of severe coronavirus.
These findings underscore the need for national and organisational policies and practices that protect and support workers with an elevated risk of severe Covid-19.
Our findings reinforce the need for adequate health and safety arrangements and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly in the health and social care sectors.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.