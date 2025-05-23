Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Thursday May 2025

Aries ♈

Mars is nudging you toward action today, Aries—but instead of charging headlong into your boss’s inbox, try channeling that fire into something more sustainable: collective resistance. The revolution isn’t a sprint; it’s a really long, underfunded, beautiful group project. Beware of performative hustle culture rearing its head through “calendar optimisation” and “deep work.” You don’t need a Notion template, you need justice. Take a breath, make a plan, and remember: rage is valid, but organising is vital.

Taurus ♉

With the Moon cozied up in your comfort sector, Taurus, capitalism is on thin ice. Your refusal to rush is not laziness—it’s a direct affront to neoliberal expectations. Your power today lies in your slowness: cook your food, tend your plants, savor every anti-productivity moment. The world may spin in hyper-speed, but your refusal to match its tempo is revolutionary. Reject the false urgency. That email can wait. So can the revolution—until after your nap.

Gemini ♊

Mercury has you mentally sparking like a fax machine on fire, Gemini. You see through jargon today—”synergy,” “bandwidth,” and “OKRs” crumble in your hands. You’re the office trickster, slipping subversive messages into casual convos and meeting slides. Watch for a chance to call out nonsense, but do it with flair. Just don’t get stuck in the group chat spiral. Your thoughts are meant for liberation, not Slack snark. (Well, maybe some Slack snark.)

Cancer ♋

Today, Luna amplifies your empathy like a bullhorn wrapped in velvet. But here’s the deal, Cancer: just because you feel everyone’s burnout doesn’t mean you have to fix it. Mutual care is not martyrdom. Set boundaries like you’re building a barricade. Say no. Take breaks. Ignore Karen from HR and her chirpy reminders about “self-care Fridays.” The system is broken, not you. Support your comrades—but don’t forget to protect your own sacred softness.

Leo ♌

The Sun illuminates your house of power, Leo—and today, it’s not about dominating the meeting. It’s about using your spotlight to amplify the voices your CEO conveniently forgets. You don’t need to lead the revolution alone, but you should host it with impeccable flair. Be wary of compliments from middle management: they’re probably trying to recruit you to betray your class. Smile brightly. Then say “redistribution of wealth” into the microphone.

Virgo ♍

The stars are feeding your compulsion to fix everything today, Virgo—but the world doesn’t need more productivity. It needs liberation. You’re not here to optimise an unjust system, you’re here to compost it. Let something be imperfect. Let someone else finish the spreadsheet. Instead, spend your precious brainpower untangling how to replace hierarchy with cooperation. Your standards are high, but perfection is a capitalist trap. Get messy. Organise. Repeat.

Libra ♎

In your horoscope, Venus brings focus to your social sphere, Libra, and your craving for harmony is strong—but beware the seductive lull of civility. Sometimes the most loving act is to disrupt the peace, especially when that peace was never equitable. Practice radical honesty today. Suggest redistributing the workload during a team meeting. Make eye contact when you say the word “union.” You’re not rocking the boat—you’re reminding them it floats on stolen time.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto’s energy is helping you pierce the capitalist veil today, Scorpio. You’ve always sensed that something was rotten in the core, and today you’re ready to excavate it. But don’t let the weight of it all consume you. Your shadow work is important—but so is the joy of resistance. Share your conspiracies. Start a secret newsletter. Dismantle HR policies one Google Doc at a time. Your power lies in the truth and the mystery.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter has you philosophising again, Sagittarius, and while others are stuck in spreadsheets, you’re asking: “What does liberation feel like?” Don’t let anyone guilt you for dreaming big. Your visions of communal farms, free education, and four-hour workweeks are more than ideals—they’re blueprints. Just don’t abandon your comrades mid-meeting to go find yourself in the mountains again. Share your wisdom. Stay grounded. And yes, you can lead a reading group and skip the meeting.

Capricorn ♑

Cap, the grind has you in a chokehold, but Saturn is whispering: what if you just… stopped? Your discipline is unmatched—but who benefits from your constant output? Hint: it’s not you. Today, you’re being asked to build something slower, more sustainable, more people-centered. Take a break from climbing ladders and ask if the building is even worth saving. Power doesn’t come from status—it comes from solidarity.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus sends static through your circuits today, Aquarius, and that means it’s prime time for radical disruption. Your weird idea isn’t weird—it’s visionary. Pitch the co-op. Cancel the meeting. Draft a zine. Channel your rebel soul into community care and mutual aid networks. You might alienate a few LinkedIn loyalists, but who needs ’em? You were never meant to scale. You were meant to spark. Go on. Light something (figuratively).

Pisces ♓

Neptune fogs your clarity, Pisces, but sometimes confusion is a form of resistance. Why should the system make sense? You’re not broken for needing to rest, cry, or vanish from group chats. You’re a conduit for collective emotion. Today, your softness is sabotage. Capitalism thrives on hardened hearts and burnout. So dissolve boundaries (selectively), feel your feels, and dream up something tender and unruly. That’s the beginning of everything.

