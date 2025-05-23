Almost half of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) have been forced to leave their jobs due to inadequate support from both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and their employers. The urgency of this situation is underscored as the DWP plans to mete out regressive cuts to Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a vital benefit relied upon by more than half of those surveyed.

DWP is already abandoning people living with MS

Sarah Martin, a 51-year-old civil servant from Ramsbottom, epitomises the challenges faced by many. Living with relapsing multiple sclerosis, Sarah has benefited from DWP PIP to help manage her living costs, which have soared due to her condition.

“Receiving PIP means that I can afford to work part-time and better manage my symptoms,” she explained. However, the looming government cuts to this support threaten to upend her fragile balance between work and health.

If reassessed under new criteria, Sarah fears losing her daily living allowance, which could compel her to return to full-time work. This, she warns, would exacerbate her symptoms and lead to more frequent sick leave—a detrimental cycle for both her health and finances.

The government’s proposed changes have not gone unnoticed, with Ross Barrett, policy manager at the MS Society, urging officials to reconsider. He stated that many individuals with MS are leaving work not by choice, but due to financial pressures that force them to compromise their health.

“Living with MS can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable – not to mention expensive,” Barrett added. Access to DWP PIP enables these individuals to manage the extra costs associated with their condition, such as hiring carers for essential daily activities.

Workplaces are not accessible, still

In tandem with DWP PIP shortcomings, these workers often face adversities at the workplace. Nearly half of respondents indicated that a better understanding of MS from their employers could have made a critical difference in their ability to remain employed.

Additionally, 41% expressed that a lack of reasonable adjustments, like flexible working hours, also drove them towards leaving their roles. Alarmingly, a third of those still working hold jobs below their skill levels, often due to a lack of support that leaves them feeling undervalued and unrecognised.

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation, stressed the importance of comprehensive support from both the government and employers to enable those with MS to continue leading productive working lives.

“It’s critical that the government rethinks its plans to cut back access to welfare payments,” he emphasised. “Doing so could actually lead to fewer people with conditions like MS being able to enter and remain in work in the future.”

The recent report highlights an overwhelming sentiment among workers with MS—they desire meaningful employment, yet systemic barriers continue to impede their progress.

Institutional failures -including DWP PIP inadequacy

This aligns with findings from the MS Society which reported an employment rate for people with MS at only 41%, starkly contrasted to the 81% employment rate among non-disabled people.

Moreover, a scoping review revealed that only a fraction of those with MS manage to maintain full-time employment ten years after diagnosis.

Facing fluctuating symptoms, many are compelled to reduce their working hours or even retire prematurely, with DWP financial support playing a crucial role in easing this journey. The situation has reached a point where a staggering 75% of non-medical costs associated with MS are self-funded by individuals, placing immense pressure on their already strained finances.

Disability benefits like DWP PIP are not merely financial aids; they represent a lifeline for many who wish to maintain their independence while living with a debilitating condition.

The pressure of recent policy shifts is jeopardising this very dream for individuals like Sarah.

