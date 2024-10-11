As we all know fashion is always changing, in fact, it’s one of the industries that change the most, and many times it’s hard to stay on top of it, but what if you could find pieces of clothing that can withstand the change of seasons and trends? That’s when accessories come into play.

Investing in timeless fashion accessories is the best way to make sure that you’re always well-dressed, regardless of the trends. These classics can go beyond seasons and make a good impression each time.

Whether you’re dressing up for a formal event or adding flair to your everyday look, these timeless accessories deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

1. The Leather Belt

Belts have been around for ages by now, and they are not going anywhere, so, you better get a well-crafted leather belt! It is more than just a functional accessory, it’s a style statement.

Make sure to go for a versatile brown or black belt with a timeless buckle design. Whether you’re wearing jeans or a suit, a good belt will always complete your outfit.

2. Classic Watches

The second most used accessory in the whole world, and one that has been around for ages, watches are by far more than timekeepers; they’re symbols of sophistication and a piece every man needs to have.

The best part of it? Its market! There are a million watches out there and in places like Chrono24 or other websites, you can find a ton of different pieces to choose from, from Omega Swatch designs to vintage watches as well as new, used, or luxury. You sure can find one for yourself.

Also, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a watch, go for a stainless steel or leather-strap watch with a minimalist face. that way it can be worn casually or formally.

Why do watches remain popular across changing fashion trends?

Watches not only have a historical significance, not only are a symbol of status but it’s the ultimate proof of craftsmanship and artistry. Wristwatches changed completely the way we perceive time, it’s a testament to human evolution and a reminder of our passing through life.

If you choose the right one it can be a momentum, a gift that can go from generation to generation. Also, watches are more than mere timekeeping devices; they are reflections of our personalities and have a rich history dating back centuries.

How should a man choose a watch for everyday wear?

Choosing a watch can be complicated, but it should not be, picking the right one should be an adventure and a happy memory. So, whether you’re a seasoned watch enthusiast or a newcomer, finding the right timepiece can be both exciting and overwhelming, here are some steps to make the process easier:

Set a budget, it does matter Choose the right watch movement: Quartz or Mechanical? Check case size and try it, look for comfort Go for a simple dial design and prioritize legibility Strap or Bracelet? Choose the right materials Consider different brands

3. Sunglasses

The right pair of sunglasses not only protects your eyes but also adds an air of mystery, but its biggest pro is how timeless they can be. A good pair of glasses can last a lifetime, and it doesn’t matter which model you choose, they will go nicely with all fashion trends and seasons.

Try getting aviators, wayfarers, or round frames to have different options, make sure to choose what complements your face shape.

4. Pocket Squares

A pocket square instantly elevates your suit game, and they don’t care about season or trends making sure you will look good anytime.

You can fold it neatly into your breast pocket, and watch heads turn. Try different colours and patterns to add something different to your formal outfit and turn it into a high-end fashion piece.