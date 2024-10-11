Intense bombing by Israel is displacing hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon. Hundreds of people have died, and Lebanese authorities has said one million others have been displaced since September 23. Othman Belbeisi, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Middle East and North Africa director said:

With this wave of displacement, we see huge needs… the situation is devastating. Lebanon needs more support. What has been offered so far is minimal and does not match the needs.

The IOM has “verified and tracked” some 690,000 internally displaced people in Lebanon, Belbeisi said, noting about 400,000 others had reportedly fled the country, many of them for neighbouring Syria.

Around a quarter of the displaced in Lebanon, or more than 185,000 people, are in official shelters such as schools, according to the IOM.

Around another a quarter have rented accommodation, while some 47% are living in “host settings”, the IOM said.

UN aid appeal to counter Israel’s assault

Many people are staying with relatives, while some with nowhere to go are sleeping on the streets.

The UN has appealed for $426 million to address the humanitarian crisis in the country over the next three months, including $32 million for the IOM to assist some 400,000 people.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Friday the appeal was just 12% funded, with $51 million received.